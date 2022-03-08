JEFFERSON — The April 5 election for the Jefferson County Board of Supervisors will feature a number of races in the northern portion of the county.
Among the northern contests will be ones in Districts 4, 8, 9 and 10. There are no candidates in District 12, so the county board chairman may have to appoint a representative to that position.
District 4
In District 4, incumbent Karl Zarling is facing challenge from Timothy P. Mielke. The district is comprised of Wards 9 and 10 in the City of Watertown.
Zarling, of 605 S. Washington St., Watertown, has lived in the area for the past seven years and is single. His education includes graduation from Kewaskum High School and, later, work certifications and designations. He has no other previous political experience. Zarling is employed as a Realtor with Shorewest Realtors and is operations manager with Dale Anderson Masonry. He is a member of the Jefferson County Economic Development Consortium, the HOME Consortium and the Wisconsin River Rail Transit Commission.
His statement of candidacy reads:
“Hello all. I’m Karl Zarling, Watertown resident, and current District 4 county supervisor. I consider myself a pretty ordinary guy — a working, single father. I work hard for my sons, my clients and, in the course of my county role, for fellow citizens. I like Watertown and Jefferson County in this way — it’s unpretentious, hardworking, friendly folks. I’m an independent thinker and get along well with people across the political spectrum. I feel strongly that cooperation in government is critical to getting things done. Watertown and Jefferson County’s future is bright and I’m proud to be a part of it.”
Mielke, of 122 N. Washington St., Watertown, has lived in the area for the past 13 years. His education includes masters of fine arts and arts degrees from the Academy of Art University, founded in San Francisco, and he earned a bachelor of arts at Pillsbury Baptist Bible College in Owatonna, Minnesota. His previous political experience includes service on three local committees and boards. He is employed at Maranatha Baptist University as a professor. He is a member of civic organizations including the board at Calvary Baptist Church and he is a foster parent.
His statement of candidacy reads:
“Recently, there has been plenty to be disappointed with in our political leaders. I pledge to stand for our law enforcement heroes, freedoms over mandates and fiscal responsibility. Will you join me? Contact me at: www.gotmielke.com.”
District 8
In District 8, incumbent Michael Wineke faces challenge from newcomer Shari Pill. The district encompasses Wards 17 and 18 in the City of Watertown.
Wineke, of 733 Willow Creek Parkway in Watertown has lived in the area since 2007. He is married to Annamarie Wineke and has a bachelor of science degree in criminal justice from the University of Wisconsin-Platteville. His previous political experience includes the Verona City Council for three terms and the Verona Police and Fire Commission for six years. He is retired from work with the Dane County Department of Human Services, where he was an economic support supervisor.
His statement of candidacy reads:
“I have had the privilege of serving on the Jefferson County Board since 2014. During these eight years, I have been assigned to several significant committees, including executive, highway, human services and human resources. I came to the county board with no specific agenda. I have tried to work ethically and fairly in the best interests of the people of Jefferson County. I believe a county board supervisor has a responsibility to provide high quality public services, while still keeping taxes at a low level, acting in the best interests of constituents, and as a steward for future generations.
Pill, 606 Green Ridge Circle, Watertown has lived in the area for the past 14 years and is married to Jeff Pill. Her education includes a bachelor of science degree from Gordon College in Wenham, Massachusetts and a degree in English Bible from Maranatha Baptist Seminary in Watertown. She has no previous political experience ad is employed at Fellowship Baptist Church as a secretary.
Her statement of candidacy reads:
“Although I have never held a public office before, I am running now to be another voice for conservative values and sensible policies. I believe in the sanctity of life, fiscal responsibility, small government, the importance of the family, and the protection of our freedoms. I qualify for the position because I have a good mind, an excellent work ethic, confirmed integrity and a heart to serve others. Plus, I have the time to do a good job. My husband Jeff and I have been married for 40 years. We have three grown children, two sons-in-law and four wonderful grandchildren.“
District 9
The position of supervisor in District 9, which is comprised of Wards 1, 2, 5 and 6 in the Town of Ixonia, as well as Ward 2 in the Village of Lac La Belle, is being sought by newcomers Rick Ziegler and Bruce Degner. Filing for non-candidacy was incumbent Amy Rinard.
Ziegler, of N9493 North Road, has lived in the area for the past four years and is married to Kathy Ziegler. He is a graduate of the University of Illinois, Chicago’s College of Pharmacy. He is a town board supervisor in Ixonia and is a retired pharmacist at Froedtert Hospital.
His statement of candidacy reads:
“With great enthusiasm I look forward to serving the needs of the community. Services provided by Jefferson County, including law enforcement, highways, meals-on-wheels, are vitally important. I want to ensure taxpayers receive the highest quality, most cost efficient services. As a member of the Ixonia Town Board I can be a direct link between the town and county in advocating for my constituents. Thank you for your consideration.”
Degner, W1540 Gopher Hill Road, Ixonia, has lived in the area for the past 66 years and is married to Kay Degner. His education includes being a 1973 graduate of Watertown High School and he is a Madison Area Technical College Wisconsin State Certified Emergency Medical Technician, receiving this certification in 1976. He also has MATC and other firefighter training. He is a fire arson investigation certified service tchnician. His previous political experience includes being a firefighter and EMT with the Town of Ixonia Fire and EMS departments from 1974 to 2001. He was EMS president for the Town of Ixonia from 1978 to 1983. He was fire chief in Ixonia from 1983 to 2001. He is a retired service technician and is a retired dairy farmer. He is co-owner and service technician at Degner Homestead Farm, LLC. He is a previous member of the Town of Ixonia Fire and EMS, Wisconsin State Firefighters Association, Wisconsin State Fire Chiefs Association, Wisconsin State Fire Inspectors Association, Jefferson County Fire Chiefs Association, Farm Bureau and Associated Milk Producers Inc.
His statement of candidacy reads:
“I am running for District 9 Jefferson County Board Supervisor because as a lifelong resident of Jefferson County, I have seen the diverse growth in agriculture, commercial, residential and industrial sectors. Growth in all of these areas is vital to the communities within Jefferson County and I believe that the voices from each of these areas need to be heard. I feel that with my experience in both agriculture and public service, I have the skills and knowledge necessary to listen to and advocate for the interests and needs of residents.”
District 10
The race for supervisor in District 10 features newcomers Brian Derge and Mark Groose. The incumbent choosing not to run again is Lloyd Zastrow.
District 10 encompasses Wards 1 and 3 in the Town of Concord and Wards 3 and 4 in the Town of Ixonia.
Derge, of Ixonia, has lived in the area for the past 25 years and is married to wife Karen Derge. He has been on the Ixonia Town Board for the past 17 years. He is retired.
His statement of candidacy reads:
“I am retired and have time to devote to this position. I have 30 years of running my own business and 17 years as a Town of Ixonia supervisor. I feel I can bring new ideas to the community. I look forward to all possible challenges.”
Groose, 56, of W675 Concord Center Drive, Sullivan, is married to Lisa Groose and is a graduate of Watertown High School in 1978. He attended Waukesha County Technical College to learn about electronics. He is co-owner of Motion Engineering and is a member of the Wisconsin Farm Bureau.
His statement of candidacy reads:
“I’m seeking the position of Jefferson County Supervisor because I can offer a fresh perspective on county government so that it might be more efficient, just as I have in the private sector. I am not afraid to ask tough questions and am willing to listen and learn. My main concerns for Jefferson County and District 10 are the inability of government to curb spending, the amount of government regulation, the inability to retain companies here with sustainable employment and anything that concerns citizens of the district. I believe government should not take the easy way on the backs of taxpayers.”
