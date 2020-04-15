The campus of Luther Preparatory School feels much different than usual in April.
Students who would usually be walking to class and staying in the dormitories are now spread out across the world, learning virtually.
The entire school body, roughly 400 students, are now in their third week of online-based learning, a transition that has gone swimmingly.
“In my opinion one of the most impressive pivots was how the faculty jumped on board with what they needed to do,” said Luther Prep Spanish professor Tim Wrobel, who has been at the school since 2005. “People were jumping in and trying to learn things. After the first week people were figuring it out and becoming better teachers online, which is a neat thing to see.”
The school extended its spring break a week after Gov. Tony Evers’ “safer-at-home” orders and commenced online courses using Canvas, a virtual learning platform, on March 30.
“The biggest change is everything,” Wrobel said. “It’s not at all the same as when you are teaching in-person. In a synchronous classroom, you can give formative assessments in the moment. In an asynchronous one, we guide them and give feedback. We do it quickly and timely so it’s still relevant to them. You have to be teaching more and putting in more time to give the kids what they need in a timely fashion.”
Students, like senior Ethan Cloute, have also had to adjust to new routines.
“It definitely goes a lot slower and teachers are giving us a lighter workload, which I’m thankful for since there are a lot of distractions at home,” Cloute said. “It’s nice to work at your own pace. I can usually finish it by the morning. Each teacher has their own way of doing it.
“People are trying to figure out how to streamline it more. They are getting our minds going with giving us classwork, but are also understanding that at home it’s hard to find the motivation.”
Many students took their most essential learning tool, a school-issued Chromebook, home when campus closed. Those who didn’t were given the option to come back and pick up materials if they lived in the area or to get items mailed. An internet connection, even with the absence of one’s textbooks, is all that’s needed to attend classes.
“We are fortunate everyone has internet access,” Luther Prep president Matt Crass said. “We haven’t had any problems with that … I’ve talked face-to-face with about two-thirds of the faculty. We are in our third week of this and I asked all of them if they had snags.
“A couple of them haven’t been used to using Canvas. They’ve done 20 minutes of work and hit the wrong button and lost it all. That’s on our end. What I’ve heard from everyone is that students are doing what they are meant to do. It’s not meant to be cumbersome on students. There’s learning going on and I’m grateful for that.”
Faculty range in age from 23 to 75 and those on the younger end of the spectrum have taken an active approach to ensure teaching can occur without a hitch.
“If anything ever happens again, we are prepared in a good way,” Crass said. “Our faculty has taken the approach of learning how to do it because you might be doing it until the end of the school year. It wasn’t ‘let’s just muddle through this until April 24.’ We prepared as if we are going to be doing this until the end of the school year.”
Wrobel has been utilizing one or two short explanation videos a day, varying in length from two to five minutes, for instruction while also relying on discussion boards in Canvas for interaction and answering questions.
“I’ve been able to share the same content I would have in in-person classes,” he said. “The biggest challenge is building those personal relationships. Those little conversations just don’t happen online.”
Wrobel sees time management and finding the inspiration to learn as challenges students now face more than ever.
“One of the biggest student challenges is taking ownership of everything,” he said. “When are you going to make time to do homework and watch videos? Usually, at the very least, you can passively go to class. When you are online learning, you have to be the one doing everything.
“There is so much impetus on the learning. I’ll look forward to when we get back to in-person classes seeing how many kids took that impetus to learn.”
Cloute’s time as an LPS student is nearing an end with graduation set for May 23. He is appreciative of all the school has provided for him, even with the last seven weeks of his educational career potentially being spent at his Watertown home.
“It’s been a great four years that has gotten me closer to my Savior and I’ve met so many of my best friends,” said Cloute, who plans on attending Martin Luther College to become a pastor while also playing football. “In context, if I miss the last part of my senior year, it’s the spring and my last time to be a senior student. I’ve been blessed with three-and-a-half years of school there. A lot of people don’t get to go to Prep and live with their friends in the dorm.
“I’m so grateful I had that when I did, it has been a great experience. As a Christian, it’s nice to have that comfort that this is part of God’s plan.”
The school live streams its morning chapel, makes evening chapel accessible via Canvas and will stream a gala on April 18, helping to bring about a sense of normalcy. Morning chapel is averaging around 400 viewers, Crass said.
LPS is going to refund families for room and board payments involving times students aren’t on campus.
In these uncertain times, it remains to be seen whether the class of 2020 will be formally reunited again.
“Our seniors left at spring break thinking they were coming back for the last seven weeks,” Crass said. “It’s fun to be a senior for your last seven weeks. They went all over the country without even saying goodbye. That’s a sad thing.”
“That’s been the hardest part,” Cloute said of not being with his classmates. “I have friends in Minnesota, Arizona and my girlfriend lives in Florida. I haven’t been able to keep in touch with them a whole lot. I miss being in the dorms with everyone. When I get the chance to talk to my friends, it reminds me of what I’m missing and that’s what I’m missing the most.”
Cloute also said he is thankful the senior musical happened right before campus closed, a memory that may be one of his final at Luther Prep as a student.
