JUNEAU — The Dodge County Finance Committee advanced a 2% cost-of-living pay adjustment increase for non-represented county employees out of committee Monday morning.
Dodge County supervisors already adopted a 1.25% cost-of-living adjustment increase when they passed the county’s 2022 budget last month.
In 2020, step increases in the Dodge County Compensation Plan were frozen, and, in 2021, no cost of living increase was approved by county supervisors.
Dodge County Human Resources and Labor Negotiations Committee Chairman Joseph Marsik said the 2% coupled with the 1.25% cost-of-living adjustment increase is a way to get potential employees in the door.
The additional 2% cost-of-living increase adjustment to Dodge County employee wages is estimated to cost in total $683,397. The resolution brought before the finance committee allows Dodge County Finance Director David Ehlinger to transfer $683,397 from the unassigned general fund to the affected 2022 Dodge County department budgets to cover the amount of the additional 2% cost of living increase to general employee wages.
“If a county board member has another idea,” Marsik said, “I would love to hear it.”
He added the incentives the county is now offering new employees at Clearview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center and the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office are not enough.
“We’re trying, but we’re not getting the people we need,” he said.
Marsik said the 2% increase will need a two-thirds majority vote by county board members to pass.
Dodge Finance Chairman David Frohling said the 2% increase was approved by finance committee members and sent to the county board for its review.
“I am sure when it goes to the county board there will be some amendments to it,” Frohling said. “It certainly got the discussion going and cleared any misconceptions of what we were trying to do.”
Frohling said the 2% is still less than the cost of living noting the Social Security Administration recently boosted its 2022 payments by 5.9% to keep pace with rising inflation rates.
“Will we make everyone happy?” Frohling asked. “No, but we’re trying.”
Also, finance committee members discussed using American Rescue Plan Act funds for 2021 and 2022 COVID-19 premium bonuses for Dodge County employees.
Dodge County’s allocation of the ARPA funds is approximately $17.4 million.
He said finance committee members approved the fiscal note on the resolution to use ARPA funds for potential bonuses. The fiscal note states “As of Dec. 8, 2021, the remaining unallocated ARPA funds including investment activities, is $8,064,575. With the exception of investment activity, these funds are considered as unearned revenue and as such are recorded in a liability account. Investment activity at year end will become general fund unassigned fund balance.”
This, too, requires a two-thirds majority vote by the county board to pass.
If it were passed — with no changes from the county board — the 2021 COVID-19 premium bonus calls for $200 per month for an individual who works halftime or more; and, a $100 per month for a part-time employee, who works less than half-time.
Active full- and part-time employees must be employed the full month for each month in order to qualify for the bonus and be an active employee, receiving pay on the Jan. 21, 2022 pay date.
The total ARPA funds for 2021 would be $629,051.
In 2021, Clearview employees participated in a separate program funded by Federal CARES Act allocation.
In 2022, the COVID-19 premium bonus amount per month for employees who work halftime or more are slated to receive $100 a month. A part-time employee, who works less than half-time, will see $50 per month. The payments are scheduled to start Jan. 1, 2022 through Dec. 31, 2022.
The total ARPA funds in 2022 would be $1,131,633.
“This (the COVID-19 premium bonuses) will definitely be hotly debated,” Frohling said. “I hope it’s not a decision that does more harm than good.”
Frohling said the COVID-19 premium bonuses won’t be discussed until Feb. 1
The Dodge County Board of Supervisors are scheduled to meet Dec. 21.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.