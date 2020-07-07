JUNEAU — Dodge County Executive Committee members came to a consensus Monday to return to face-to-face meetings at a future date with accommodations made for those county supervisors with health issues.
The decision came on the heels of the meeting’s public comment segment where a handful of residents spoke, but nearly a dozen citizens filled the room.
Jerry Witte, a former Dodge County Sheriff’s chief deputy for 25 years and a Wisconsin State Patrol instructor, spoke against a health ordinance that would have set clearer guidelines for health officials when combating communicable diseases.
“I am concerned that it appears legislative bodies have a tendency to want to make laws or ordinances and the question is why?” Witte asked.
Referring to the June 16 county board meeting where a county supervisor asked the same, Witte questioned, “What are we trying to fix here? Did Dodge County face anything abnormal based on the state statutes that we are operating under this year?”
He said the state statues clearly define the authority of the county health department and assigns its responsibilities.
“So what do we gain by developing an ordinance at the local level other than opening ourselves up to possible litigation,” Witte said. “The state legislature asked for an opinion, but it was pretty narrow. It also didn’t address the constitutional issues surrounding the state’s order. I ask that all of you consider your actions very carefully with this.”
Dodge County Supervisor Jeff Berres of Watertown said the motion to hold off and let the Wisconsin Counties Association work on a statewide county-level health ordinance was not made by a majority of county supervisors.
“That decision was not made by the full board. It was made by one or maybe two members of the board,” Berres said. “What should’ve happened was a motion should’ve went before the full board and the whole board should’ve voted on it. And that’s not what happened. We didn’t have time to vote on this. I think that’s would should’ve happened, but it didn’t. That’s wrong.”
Dan Siegmann, who was among the 270 demonstrators at the Dodge County Administration Building during last month’s county board meeting, opposed the health ordinance and spoke against again Monday.
“The guiding principle of all the decisions that you make comes down to your highest priority, which is protecting the people’s rights,” he said. “That’s why you see people coming forward saying, ‘Stop. Wait. This is too much.’ As representatives of the people, who put you here in the first place, you must listen to us. Don’t turn us off.”
Siegmann said what was presented at the June board meeting was a “gross” violation of the people’s constitutional rights.
“Please reconsider,” Siegmann said. “I don’t believe the people of Dodge County will ordain this or ordain what the Wisconsin Counties Association’s work group will put together either because we’re heading down the wrong path and the wrong direction. We are getting further away from ‘we the people’ of being a part of this decision.”
Dodge County Board First Vice Chairman and Executive Committee member David Frohling of Watertown said the issue would be discussed further at the July 21 county board meeting.
