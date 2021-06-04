LEBANON — Girls on the Run has returned stronger than ever this year to Lebanon Lutheran School, after a year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Ten girls, in third and fourth grade, participate in the after school activity twice a week. The girls are excited for a 5K run that will be held at Lebanon Firemen’s Park at 9 a.m. Saturday as the culmination of this year’s program.
Normally there is a larger race held in Middleton at the end of the school year, Coordinator Nikki Skaer said. But due to COVID-19, plans were scaled back to local events.
But Girls on the Run is much more than just running. “It is a program to empower girls to be strong and independent women,” Skaer said.
Girls on the Run is a national, non-profit organization that designs programming to strengthen third and eight grade girls’ social, emotional, physical and behavioral skills to successfully navigate life experiences. It was founded in 1996 in Charlotte, N.C. by Molly Barker. There is a state center located in Madison.
“You get to be yourself,” said Sophia Van Horn who has participated for two years. She noted the different activities each time the girls gather. “I am looking forward to the 5K.”
“I like running with all my friends and spending more time with them,” Jordana Anthon said. “I like the frog jump game.”
It is the third year Lebanon Lutheran has offered the program for girls in third and fourth grades. The program reaches girls at a critical stage, according to organizers. It strengthens their confidence at a time when society begins to tell them they can’t. Girls on the Run underscores the important connection between physical and emotional health and addresses the whole girl when she needs it the most.
Fourth grade student Ivy Philips said her favorite part is learning to stand up for herself.
It is an after-school physical activity-based positive youth development program designed to enhance girls’ social, psychological, and physical development.
Skaer, who is a third and fourth grade teacher at the school and knows the students well, has a large binder full of materials that she follows to run the program.
Lessons begin with an after school snack, warm-up exercises, outdoors if the weather cooperates. There are games such as “Would You Rather” where girls are asked to make a choice between a silly option or a good choice, or “Meatball” where a girl stands in the middle and the other girls try to get her to laugh.
The girls run around the baseball field bases, do stretches, and also take laps around the entire field. They also participate in a “buddy run” which is a relay-style run and different lap activities.
“We incorporate a lesson in the beginning and curriculum to follow,” Skaer said. Skaer said she adds some spiritual concepts into the lessons.
Skaer, who has been offering the program for three years, although it was not held last year, learned of the program from a former teacher, Pam Bartee. “I like the positive talk,” she said. Negativism is discouraged, she added. It is a non-competitive activity and individual goals are set.
The instructor said sees the things discussed at Girls on the Run used by the students in daily activities. “I really love this program,” she said. “I like to see change and it keeps me wanting to do this.”
“You can do stuff with your friends,” Nadia Van Horn said. She enjoys encouraging her friends to run faster and likes spending time after school with her friends. She, too, is looking forward to the 5K.
“I like how we get to run around a lot,” Tenly Schwager said. “And I like to cheer on people.”
Hannah Haberkorn said she likes being with her friends and there no boys.
“I like that the girls don’t judge you for what you like,” Tenley Ninmann said. “If you are having a bad day, they can cheer you on.”
All the girls are looking forward to the 5K and completing the school year.
