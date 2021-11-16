The Beaver Dam Police Department and the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office offered their apologies Monday to those who may have received a phone alert of a missing Beaver Dam child.
During Monday’s overnight hours, the Beaver Dam Police Department requested assistance from the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, including the response of the CART (Child Abduction Response Team) team, for a report of a missing 2- to 3-year-old child in the City of Beaver Dam.
The incident was resolved with the child being located safe.
As part of the response, the Dodge County communications center used its automated alert phone system with the intention that it would be sent only to residents in the immediate vicinity of the incident. Unfortunately, due to a technical issue, the alert was distributed to a much larger area than intended. This prompted many residents to contact the sheriff’s office with concerns about the incident or wondering why they were receiving the alert, especially if they lived some distance from the area.
“We are working with the provider of the service to resolve the technical issue to ensure it works as intended,” said Dodge County Sheriff Dale Schmidt. “These types of technological advancements are crucial for alerting the public in any number of emergency types, including significant weather events, major law enforcement incidents or any event that requires the ability to quickly and efficiently reach large areas with emergent information.”
