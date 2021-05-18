JUNEAU — Dodge County Sheriff Dale Schmidt said Friday his office is investigating a suspected attempted burglary in the Town of Ashippun that resembles others that have recently happened in Jefferson County.
Schmidt said there are two suspects involved, who are driving a white Chevy truck, possibly a Silverado with blue decals on its doors and tool boxes in the back.
He said the men are described as being in their 30s and stand 5-foot-9 or 6-foot tall. The men both have dark hair and acne scars on their face. Schmidt said one of the suspects may speak with a Spanish accent.
“One of them knocks on the door and identifies himself as working for a local power company,” Schmidt said. “It appears that the suspect gets the homeowners to walk the property line away from the home. While the homeowner is distracted, a second suspect enters the home and steals items.”
He said it is unknown what the alleged suspects took in this incident.
Schmidt said the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating three similar burglaries from the Towns of Jefferson, Concord and Ixonia.
The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office is requesting that citizens report anyone coming to their residence with similarities to the alleged suspects in the Town of Ashippun incident.
Schmidt said if someone comes to a resident’s door claiming to represent any company ask them to provide a photo identification card, especially if the residents did not receive prior notice from the company.
“Please remember to lock all of your doors when you are gone,” Schmidt said. “This includes your garages, side entrances and vehicle doors. If you think you have any information at all, including video from doorbell or security cameras please contact the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office. We will actively investigate all leads. Deputies are continuing to actively patrol the area in search of the suspects.”
