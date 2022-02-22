Watertown Common Council members voted Tuesday to approve a fourth polling place for the April 5 spring election and subsequent elections.
The City of Watertown currently has three polling locations including city hall, senior and community center, and Madison College with city hall being the most populated polling location for the city.
However, Watertown Public Library has offered to host a fourth polling location.
In 2021, all municipalities went through redistricting with the new boundary lines being accepted last month.
Watertown City Clerk Megan Dunneisen said the original elections plans were District 1, 3, 4, 7 and 9 at city hall, District 2 and 6 at Madison College and District 5 and 8 at the senior and community center. Under this plan, Madison College had 2,847 voters, city hall, 6,681 and the senior and community center had 3,240 registered voters.
Dunneisen said the City of Watertown has many residents who are no longer in the same ward, aldermanic or supervisory districts or polling locations they have been in for the past 10 years.
“With the change, it is not required, but would be the best decision for Watertown to send out notifications to each registered voter with their new district, ward and polling location information,” Dunneisen wrote earlier this month in a memo to common council members.
She said the 2022 budget has incorporated the cost of advertising and promoting that can be done with mailings, updates to our “Where do I vote” mapping system on the city’s website, information in the Watertown Connection and social media advertising.
“Knowing we will potentially send out notices, it made sense to look into our current election plans and see if any other changes would be appropriate to make at this time,” Dunneisen said.
She said adding a fourth location would lessen the voter population at the other locations, making it easier for voters to park and reduce congestion at the other polling areas.
“It would also cut down on wait times to vote and make it easier for election inspectors to manage the location during the day,” Dunneisen said.
She said with Watertown Public Library willing to host a polling location she revamped the election plan and its numbers at the other areas.
Dunneisen said voters in Districts 1, 2 and 6 would total 4,519 individuals at city hall. She said those in District 5 would vote at Madison College and total 1,535. Dunneisen said residents in Districts 4, 7, and 8, who vote at the senior and community center, equate to 2,729. Residents in District 3 and 9 voting at the library would total 2,875.
“I based the placements to polling locations by spacing/rooms at each location, number of voters and geographical location as much as possible,” Dunneisen said.
Watertown Mayor Emily McFarland said there were not a “ton of wins” with redistricting process, but adding another polling place was one of the few wins.
“This will get people in a location closer to where they live and have less people coming into one building,” McFarland said Tuesday.
Watertown Alderman Eric Schmid asked if the city will do more to alert its residents to the additional polling venue.
McFarland said the city will put notifications on its social media outlets, including its website.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.