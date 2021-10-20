IXONIA — Work is scheduled to start Monday on a culvert replacement under State Highway 16, east of Ixonia, in Jefferson County.

The $149,074 project will remove the existing culvert pipe, install a new concrete culvert pipe and replace the disturbed pavement and pavement markings.

The highway will be closed to through traffic during construction and detoured onto Interstate 94, State Highway 26, State Highway 67 and State Highway 16.

Access will be maintained to properties adjacent to the culvert repair during construction.

Weather-permitting, the project is scheduled to be completed by mid-November.

