JEFFERSON — A newly adopted county plan recommends that all Jefferson County schools shut down face-to-face classes and switch to virtual learning if the county's COVID-19 positivity rate reaches 8%.
As of Wednesday morning, the county's positivity rate (calculated as a 14-day average) was 6.6 percent.
"Almost more troubling is the 1% increase we have seen over the last day, because that indicates the trend is worsening," said Samroz Jakvani, Jefferson County's new epidemiologist.
"I'll have to wait for all cases from yesterday to come through. If it goes up by another full percentage point, I'll have to speak with county officials to do some planning," Jakvani said.
The trend had been increasing, but at a lower rate, said Jakvani, who has been working with Jefferson County for the last month to provide locally tailored guidance during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Earlier this week, the county released a nine-page document laying out the metrics under which schools should be closed down or reopened and the conditions under which individuals should transition to all-virtual learning and for how long.
The plan also covers recommended safety measures schools should be taking to minimize spread during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The county has set an 8% rolling positivity rate as a threshold for school shutdowns in order to avert potential large-scale outbreaks.
The widely-used metric nationwide recommends a switch to virtual learning if the positivity rate in an area exceeds 5%. Jefferson County went with an 8% positivity rate instead, because the 5% threshold is more geared for densely populated urban areas where there's a lot more close contact, Jakvani said.
"In Jefferson County, where people are more spread out, 8% made more sense," the epidemiologist said.
He noted that in areas of the United States where schools have already opened, there have already been several large-scale outbreaks, in smaller schools as well as bigger ones.
"That's what we want to avoid," Jakvani said.
Right now, Jefferson County is experiencing "community spread," which means that many cases cannot be traced to a particular source.
That means that if one person tests positive, there are likely additional cases out there which have not yet come to light.
The Wisconsin Department of Health Services classifies Jefferson County as having a "high" case rate and burden of COVID-19.
The epidemiologist said he's closely following countywide trends, as conditions are continually changing. It's harder to break down the statistics for individual communities within Jefferson County, as the level of testing has not been as high as officials would like.
"Some communities are recording only a few tests a week, and it's almost impossible to determine an overall rate from that," he said.
Jefferson County released its COVID-19 school guidance document, entitled “Reopening Jefferson County Schools and Addressing the Spread of COVID-19" on Monday.
If the positivity rate stays about where it is now, this guidance would allow for in-person instruction with additional safety measures in place, such as social distancing and required face coverings.
In addition, all of the local schools except Watertown, which has decided to go all-virtual at the start of the year, are giving parents the choice of in-person or virtual instruction, so those with particular concerns can choose to stay home.
If the positivity rate were to reach 8%, Jakvani recommends that all county schools close and instruction remain virtual until the trend remains on a downward trajectory for 14 days.
Jakvani noted that researchers have determined that COVID-19 is primarily spread by airborne transmission, and that airborne particles have been determined to remain contagious for three to four hours, hanging in the air in an indoor environment.
Jakvani took the lead in preparing these recommendations for the county a couple of weeks ago, but held off releasing his recommendations for a week while waiting for the State of Wisconsin to release its own guidelines.
However, the state's recommendations have been pushed back and now might not be released for another couple of weeks.
So Jakvani decided to go ahead and release the county recommendations immediately to give school planners more guidance as they prepared for the imminent start to classes.
"We really thought the schools needed this guidance now - if not a couple weeks ago," Jakvani said. "What we released was the most critical information."
The county stands prepared to update its recommendations based on the recommendations that ultimately come out of the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.
Jakvani made sure to address the biggest concerns brought up by local school administrators.
One of the biggest questions school planners had for the epidemiologist was when individuals, schools and districts should shift from an in-person learning environment to virtual learning.
In regards to individuals, the county plan asks students and staff members who show any single symptom of COVID-19 to shift to virtual learning for three days, and if symptoms persist or worsen, that they should extend that period of virtual learning to 10 days.
As to what happens in the school buildings, the plan calls for students and staff who spent more than 15 minutes cumulatively with a person confirmed to have COVID-19 who had any physical contact with a COVID-19 positive person to shift to virtual learning for 14 days from the time of exposure.
This would apply whether or not those involved wore masks, and whether or not they followed recommended 6-foot social distancing, due to airborne spread.
The county strongly recommends that anyone who learns they might have been exposed to COVID-19 get tested.
The county plan recommends that siblings of students who have tested positive for COVID-19 should also shift to virtual learning for 10 to 14 days after the positive student has been tested or experienced symptoms.
The county plan recommends that any classroom in which a COVID-19 positive individual spent a total of 15 minutes in should be closed for three days for deep cleaning and disinfection.
The plan further recommends that custodial staff wait a full day, if possible, before entering affected classrooms or areas.
As to when a whole building should shift to virtual learning, the plan recommends such a closing if three COVID-19 cases are confirmed in students or staff within a week.
If this happens, the county recommends that the whole school building shift to virtual learning for three days, whether it's a high school serving thousands or a tiny rural school.
During this three days, contract tracing should be conducted to identify the individuals to whom the disease might have spread, and to allow time for others to present symptoms, possibly identifying further spread.
County officials are keeping a close eye on the positivity and community spread rates in surrounding counties and communities, which could affect the trajectory of cases in Jefferson County.
Protective measures
While Jefferson County remains under the threshold for recommended shutdowns, school districts and residents are urged to take strong measures to minimize spread.
"We will never eliminate all risk," Jakvani said. "But we can significantly reduce the chance of transmission."
That's why all schools in Jefferson County have adopted common principles, committing to protective measures including social distancing, enhanced sanitizing procedures, and the wearing of face-coverings for everyone inside school buildings.
In school buildings, one of the recommendations deals with the use of air conditioning and ventilation systems. If at all possible, these should bring outside air in, rather than recirculating inside air or blowing it across a room. This is of particular concern when people are unmasked, as while eating.
In addition, Jakvani said it's important that anyone with any potential COVID-19 symptoms should stay home.
"We know these practices work," he said. "The more we abide by these proven preventive measures, the better the chance students will be able to return to school in the fall, and that schools can remain open."
Gail Scott, director of the Jefferson County Health Department, said that she would recommend that all county residents, not just those in schools, closely follow public health recommendations to minimize the spread of the virus.
"It is our goal to keep life as normal as possible, and these measures are known to make a difference," Scott said.
Face coverings in particular have become a flash point for controversy across the county and beyond, but this should really not be a big issue, Scott said.
"They are really effective," she said. "I hope people will stop making it a political issue and just look at it as a protective measure, to keep everyone in the county healthier."
