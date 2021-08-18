Bridge named for Ron Krueger

The Main Street bridge this year is being named in honor of Ron Krueger, a Watertown native who has made his mark in the community in a variety of ways, including serving two terms as the city’s mayor and a number of years serving on the common council and virtually all local government committees.
Krueger received the surprise announcement and honor during the Riverfest celebration at Riverside Park on Sunday.
He was presented the honor on the bandshell stage between musical performances by Riverfest Chairman Tom Schultz.
“I was surprised by the bridge naming,” Krueger said. “I never really thought much about the things I have done and where I have been. I am happy to have lived through it.”
Krueger was nominated for the award by his son, Ryan Krueger. Krueger’s name will be added to plaque listing the more than 30 honorees that is posted near the bridge. The Main Street bridge is located between Water and First streets that carries traffic over the Rock River.
“I have been over that bridge thousands of time,” the Watertown native said. “I use to fish just to the north of the bridge. I would come out of my dad’s tavern and go down an alley and sit on the riverbank and fish.
“The first 22 years of my life my parents had a tavern at 114 N. Water St. As an adolescent and teenager, I crossed that bridge several times a week.”
Krueger said he knew all the businessmen downtown, the bankers, attorneys, and doctors. “Everyone was in downtown Watertown. It was really a magical place and the bridge was the center point for the downtown.
“I can remember walking from from the (former) Classic Theater when I was a 10-, 11-year-old kid and Wisconsin National Bank was on the west side of the bridge. In the window was a news update machine, like a teleprompter. That is were I learned the Dodgers were moving to Brooklyn. That bridge has many happy memories in my mind.”
Krueger was born at St. Mary’s Hospital in Watertown in 1946. He is a graduate of Watertown High School and University of Wisconsin-Madison and is a United States Army veteran. He served from April 1969 to April 1971 and was stationed for 16 months in Germany.
Upon returning to the Watertown, the bridge honoree held many various jobs here throughout this lifetime. “I had in the 1970s a landscape business,” Krueger said. He worked state jobs and worked for municipalities, such as Milwaukee.
Then he went on the road for 10 years with a publishing company before running the Golden Dragon and Washington Hotel in Watertown in the 1990s. “I got a contract with the U.S. Postal Service and so for 10 years I delivered mail to and from Milwaukee to 13 communities.”
Then he became interested in city government and served as alderman from 1992 to 2000 and again from 2002 to 2007. “Then I was elected mayor in 2007 and served two terms until April of 2013.” During his time in government, he served as chairman of the public safety and welfare committee when the city changed many downtown streets to one-way traffic, and served on a committee with many downtown business owners when the brick pavers and downtown lampposts were installed. He served on the public works committee and was secretary for many years for the plan commission. “I was on the board of review for people who had complaints on their taxes. I did a wide range of everything.”
After retiring from his many local government offices, Krueger became involved in several ventures related to veterans organizations. Krueger served as commander of Pitterle Beaudoin Post No. 189, American Legion until this past June. He served as commander for six years, moving up from finance officer to second vice commander. he is a longtime master of ceremonies for the Memorial Day and Veterans Day celebration. He also assisted with the 4th of July celebrations and the Halloween parade for children.
He is also a past member of AMVETS.
He remains the finance officer for the Watertown Veterans Council. and is the longtime master of ceremonies for the Memorial Day and Veterans Day celebrations.
“For many years, my wife and I prepared the lunches for the Memorial Day and Veterans Day for the post,” Krueger said.
He has a Marine Corps League Statue at Aero Park named in honor of his vast community and veterans work.
Krueger and his wife, Linda, have been married for 42 years. There oldest son passed away six years ago and their other son, Ryan resides in Watertown.
Ryan Krueger wrote on the nomination form, “His community involvement from his time as a businessman to work in city government, to his current charitable efforts are matched by few.”
Past winners of the Main Street bridge recognition include:
1982 William Connor
1983 Evelyn Rose
1984 Dr. Louis Nowack
1985 Raymond Dobbratz
1986 Myra McInnis
1987 Dr. Robert Liners
1988 E. James and Katherine J. Quirk
1989 Rolland Freitag
1990 Mary Connor
1991 Robert Krueger
1992 Daniel Brandenstein
1993 Rev. M. Fred Himmerich
1994 Larry Schultz
1995 John Model
1996 Bobby Maas
1997 John Wanke
1998 Larry Mistele
1999 Richard Block
2000 Richard Minning
2001 Clarence Mess
2002 Dr. William “Bill” Ehlinger
2003 Chris Huhti
2004 Joe Ready
2005 Arthur Turke
2006 Ray Kubly
2007 Ora Kuckkan
2008 Archie Loeb
2009 Bob Lueck
2010 Kenneth Ceithamer
2011 William “Bill” Jannke III
2012 John Schloemer
2013 Ramona Hackbarth
2014 Jerry Peters
2015 Nelson Fischer
2016 Steve Hepp
2017 Richard Augie Tietz
2018 Rev. Tim Mueller
2019 Joseph Darcey
