JEFFERSON — On Tuesday, Wisconsin celebrated the 100th anniversary of one of its worst ice storms on record by hosting another one.
According to the National Weather Service, exactly 100 years ago, on Feb. 22, 1922, ice accumulations of 1 to 2 inches were recorded, with a few reports of around 4 inches built up on trees, poles and wires.
Although Tuesday’s mix of ice, snow and rain was relatively mild compared to the debacle of 1922, it still hampered traffic, closed schools and caused some minor problems, while keeping some from doing their usual errands.
Watertown Street Department crews got an early start on the ice storm that blanketed much of the city Tuesday morning.
Watertown Street Department Office Manager Stacy Winkelman said crews began brining (a mixture of road salt and water) the hills, roundabouts and intersections at 3 a.m. Monday with them finishing six hours later.
She said 11 salt trucks hit the roads between 1:45 a.m. and 2 a.m. Tuesday and completed their routes by 4:30 a.m. Winkelman said the road crews came back in at their normal start time of 6:30 a.m. and reloaded their trucks and began salting their routes, which continued throughout Tuesday.
She said since Monday night to 8 a.m. Tuesday a glaze of ice covered streets citywide.
“The hills were the most dangerous and difficult for the salt trucks to cover,” Winkelman said.
It was the same story for Dodge County Highway Commissioner Brian Field, who said his crews were out from 3 p.m. until 6 p.m. Monday pretreating the roads with brine.
“We had the crews turn their spinners off and drop the salt on the center of the roadways,” he said Tuesday morning. “When the trucks’ spinners are off, it makes a little stripe of salt down the road, which helped to melt away any ice overnight.”
Field said class one roads receive 24-hour service during this type of weather. Those roads include Interstate 41, U.S. Highway 151, State Highway 60 from State Highway 67 to Hartford, State Highway 26 from State Highway 60 to Watertown, and State Highway 33 from Beaver Dam to the east county line.
He said the Dodge County Highway Department plows all state and county highways and is contracted to plow roads in the towns of Clyman, Elba, Shields and Westford, if time and manpower allows for it.
Field said his crews were out at 3 a.m. Tuesday clearing roads, but said if the weather follows its predicted track, crews will finish by 6 p.m. Tuesday.
“I am glad to see so many people decided to work from home today and not chance it on the roads,” he said. “I think that is a good practice people should follow. If you can avoid driving in weather like we’re having today, please do so.”
Dodge County Sheriff Dale Schmidt said his deputies handled a few runoffs from last night into Tuesday, but not many of them.
“We had a few calls during the daytime hours today (Tuesday), but not very many,” he said. “Traffic is very light today compared to most days and we haven’t seen many problems. I thank people for staying home and driving safely.”
We Energies spokesman Brendan Conway said he was not aware of any power outages related to the storm in Jefferson or Dodge counties.
Jefferson County Highway Department Operations Manager Brian Udovich said his department had things well in hand with the storm in a conversation at 12:15 p.m. Tuesday.
According to Udovich, there were no major traffic incidents on county roads as a result of the storm, but added there were a number of motor vehicle run-offs, with autos ending up in some of the county’s ditches.
Field said the same held true for his county — no serious crashes were recorded.
Udovich said the county’s highway department plows deployed the usual salt brine mixture that the county uses and in some cases, rock salt was distributed to cut through the ice.
Udovich said the type of wintery mix, with ice, that fell Tuesday is the type of winter weather event that his department fears most, adding that, in some instances, ice storms are harder to handle for plow drivers than a classic Wisconsin winter snow storm.
He said that, with a winter snow storm, in which the precipitation is heavy and more moist, plow drivers have an easier time controlling what has fallen.
“Ice storms are tricky. They are a different animal. We weren’t really plowing with this one, we were doing more of an ‘anti-icing,’” the highway department official said. “We had all our routes covered because, although area schools were closed and there were no buses out there, there were people who had to make their morning commutes.”
Udovich also again asked motorists to slow down on days like Tuesday.
“Some driver’s think that, even on days like (Tuesday), they can drive 70 mph. on the interstate, because that is what is posted. That is a speed limit, but you can’t be driving that fast when (conditions are compromised by the weather),” he said.
Udovich reported that, by 8 a.m. Tuesday, Interstate 94, “ … wasn’t so bad,” because plow drivers had put down salt brine as a proactive measure.
Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department spokesman Travis Maze said at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday that, as of that time, traffic on county roads was at “very low volume.”
“We haven’t had any significant injury crashes,” he said. “It appears that the public is staying off of the roadways, which is helping in the road clearing process.”
At that time Tuesday, Maze advised the public to not travel if it was not absolutely necessary, because some roadways remained ice covered and slippery.
Udovich said the Jefferson County Highway Department is watching another weather system that may be approaching Jefferson County Thursday, with another chance for precipitation.
“That’s what we’re watching now,” he said.
