JUNEAU — A number of divorces were granted in Dodge County in the month of September.
Granted divorces were Patricia Ann Blasing and Donald Allen Blasing; Joshua Thomas Bolfert and Brittney Cecilla May Bolfert; Jason William Borden and Ashley Kay Borden; Marlena Boyd and Jacob Weiss; Susan Ann Christianson and Chris Ronald Christianson; Amanda Doane and Scott Doane; Dawn Janette Dyson and James Paul Dyson; John Curtis Feggestad and Tatiana Aleksandrovna Feggestad; Rachel Kay Forster and Mark Patrick Forster; Nathan Nicholas Gerrits and Terri Ann Gerrits; Stephanie Susan Gitzel and Travis Daniel Gitzel; Bruce Guenther and Susan Guenther; Anitra LaShanell Guttmann and Thomas John Guttmann; Kirk W. Jones and Tonya Allen Jones; Deanna Kransel and Michael Kransel; Tara Beth Leyva and Erasmo Leyva; Jessica Ann Nehls and Matthew Thomas Nehls; Laurie Peirick and Aaron Peirick; Sunshine Rae Rewolinski and Richard Florian Rewolinski; Felix Rodriguez and Maria M. Lepe; Craig Allen TeBeest and Victoria Alice TeBeest; Ariel Marie Thuirmer and Dylan Joseph Thurmer; and Allison Rose Waas and Dustin C. Waas.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.