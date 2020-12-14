Valero donates $20,000 to local charities

JEFFERSON — The COVID-19 pandemic canceled the Valero Texas Open, like it did so many prominent events across the country, but it didn’t stop the tournament’s legacy of giving back.
And among the beneficiaries of Valero’s generosity are two local nonprofits, the Jefferson County Literacy Council and the Rock River Community Clinic, which received a combined total of $20,000 this month.
Despite the cancellation of the company’s big fundraiser, Valero’s business partners, sponsors and individual donors, combined with secondary fundraisers like the Valero Benefit for Children, raised a net total of more than $14 million for charitable organizations across the United States.
Valero’s Jefferson Ethanol Plant, which has supported numerous local charities over the past couple of decades, chose just two recipients this year, as the cancellation of the golf fundraiser had impacted the amount the overarching company was able to raise.
Representatives of the Jefferson County Literacy Council and the Rock River Community Clinic accepted their donations at the Jefferson Valero plant Thursday, with an outdoor check presentation as opposed to an indoor ceremony as in prior years.
Attending the check presentation on behalf of the local nonprofits were Cori Olin, executive director of the Rock River Community Clinic and Lynn Forseth, executive director of the Jefferson County Literacy Council.
Presenting the checks on behalf of Valero was Chris Burki, HSE manager with Valero Renewable Fuels.
Olin said that the generous funding from Valero will help the Rock River Community Clinic expand its pediatric dentistry program.
The donation will assist the community clinic in purchasing new pediatric dental instruments as well as educational programming materials to help parents and children understand the importance of oral health, starting with caring for babies’ gums before their teeth come in, Olin said.
In addition, she said, the donation will boost the clinic’s efforts to promote healthy feeding habits, healthy brushing and yearly dental treatment plans to help children avoid cavities.
“We are very thankful for Valero’s support to help RRCC keep children smiling throughout Jefferson County,” Olin said.
Forseth said that the JCLC is actually working with the community clinic, which encompasses free clinics in Fort Atkinson, Jefferson, Watertown and Whitewater and the community dental clinic, to provide the dental care books, and they’ve begun working on a similar project from the medical point-of-view.
“Overall, the funds from Valero will be boosting our general family literacy efforts, but we’ve also targeted a couple of specific projects this year,” Forseth said.
“As we’re going through the pandemic, with virtual school and the associated challenges, we’re trying to reach those children and families who are most impacted,” Forseth said.
In the past, the JCLC, in partnership with the Community Dental Clinic, has sponsored a “Brush, Book, Bed” project aimed at bolstering healthy dental practices for families with young children and establishing healthy habits that will impact children’s health and learning well into the future.
The community dental clinic has since merged with the area free clinics, and all are working together to promote these healthy habits, encouraging parents to set up nightly rituals — starting with brushing children’s teeth, then sharing a story, and finally setting a consistent bedtime to assume proper development.
One of the highlights of the “Brush, Book, Bed” project is the brushing calendar which children can fill out and bring back at their next dental visit.
Dentists reported that those children who have participated in the past saw improved outcomes on their next dental exam, Forseth shared.
Second, Forseth said, the JCLC is paying for subscriptions to the Tumblebooks online library for the children of adults who are incarcerated locally.
Through that project, incarcerated parents get to write a card/letter to their children back home. Included with that correspondence will be a free year’s subscription to Tumblebooks, giving the children access to more than 1,000 books in the electronic library.
These start with “beginning readers” for the youngest children, with professional readers reading the books out loud. Meanwhile, on their screens, children can see the words that are being read out loud underlined as they are read. In addition, these starter readers include lots of fun sound effects and animation to engage students more fully in the stories.
There’s a full range of books for elementary readers at all levels of difficulty, and then there’s a “teen book club” which gives older readers access to a vast array of novels, nonfiction books, graphic novels and audiobooks.
“Hopefully this will be something parents can use to help their children build their important reading skills,” Forseth said.
“These projects will be very beneficial to our local population, especially those who can be the hardest to reach,” the JCLC director said.
Forseth said that Valero’s support was key in helping to provide these needed services in the local area.
“This is really positive news for our local nonprofit organizations, many of whom are facing challenges as a result of the pandemic,” said Chris Burki, HSE Manager of the Valero Jefferson Ethanol Plant. “We know how important it is to continue supporting these agencies and the work they do for the children in our community.”
“We are blessed by our long-standing relationships with our tournament and Benefit for Children top sponsors,” said Joe Gorder, Valero chairman and chief executive officer. “We are stronger together.”
Valero Energy Corporation is an international manufacturer and marketer of transportation fuels and petrochemical products. A Fortune 50 company based in San Antonio, Texas, Valero operates 15 petroleum refineries with a combined throughput capacity of approximately 3.2 million barrels per day and 14 ethanol plants with a combined production capacity of 1.73 billion gallons per year. The petroleum refineries are located in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom, with ethanol plants located throughout the U.S.
Helen Mortazavi, representative of Valero’s Jefferson Ethanol Plant, said that Valero Energy Corporation and the Valero Energy Foundation are committed to improving the quality of life in communities where Valero has major operations.
Annually, Valero, its employees and the foundation collectively generate more than $64 million in charitable support through direct/in-kind donations, fundraising and volunteerism.
Meanwhile, Valero employees log close to 150,000 volunteer hours each year for hundreds of projects in their communities. The foundation provides funding to a variety of nonprofit agencies for programs and services supporting education, basic human needs, health care and civic projects.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.