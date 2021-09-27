The Watertown Public Library is on pace to meet its construction deadline in January, library Director Peg Checkai said. Once that deadline passes, her staff will need to move and position the new furniture, bookcases and other contents, including the shelving into the library.
However, the lack of materials has extended the roofing project into 2022. The building’s interior remains on schedule.
Despite some electrical work and painting, a portion of the library’s interior also awaits new drywall, doors, windows cabinetry and flooring.
She said Miron Construction Co. of Neenah is working right now on getting the entire building enclosed.
She said the library will have a glass wall to overlook the town square, providing patrons with a view and natural light to the 1984 section of the library.
The Main Street side of the library matches that same style for consistency with a glass connection.
The glass allows for a lot of natural light for the space and doesn’t distract from the library’s Carnegie history, which was built in 1907, Checkai said.
She said on the Water Street side of the building, Miron Construction has extended its current “indented wall” to give library guests views out into the future Town Square area of Main Street.
“The inside of the building is pretty rough,” Checkai said. “There are still many details to add.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.