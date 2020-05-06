Now you can even by furniture -- if you have a reservation

Many people are accustomed to booking reservations for dinner or to have their teeth cleaned. But how about furniture?
Since last week, customers at Watertown’s Slumberland Furniture store have also had this option.
Slumberland, located at 1940 Market Way, closed on March 24 when Gov. Tony Evers issued the initial Safer-at-Home order. Other furniture stores that sell the same essential goods (lift chairs, mattresses and power reclining sofas), including some Slumberland stores in the state, have remained open and sometimes at full capacity for the duration of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We had customers waiting in line trying to get furniture,” store owner Stacey Shane said. “We have people moving right now and they have no furniture. We wanted to be open as much as we could. We have large stores so we can accommodate people safely and we are working off an extremely short staff.
“(The decision to open) made sense. We sell lift chairs and Dodge and Jefferson counties are both in need of those. We service local housing complexes for lift chairs.”
Shane, who also owns the Beaver Dam Slumberland location, added that the store is only allowing eight to 10 patrons at once, although they rarely have that many simultaneously. In addition, cleaning procedures have been amped up.
The reservation system allows customers to book a 60-minute slot to get one-on-one attention while remaining safe. The store is also reserving an additional hour of private shopping appointments for its most vulnerable clientele each morning before the store’s usual opening time.
“It sounds like this is good to stick around for a while,” Shane said. “It’s a great way for customers to get one-on-one time and the attention they need from 6 feet away. It’s been going well. People that need appointments have been grateful we’ve been open.”
Furniture purchases are often big investments and seeing these items in-person is a huge plus, especially during spring when it’s the busy season for moving and renewing leases.
“You have to lay on a bed or sit on a sofa to experience it,” Shane said. “At almost all the apartment complexes, leasing and renewal of leases happens now. (At times that’s not an easy process and) on top of that you may not have a mattress to sleep on when you get where you’re going.”
Shane, like many area residents, is looking forward to returning to a sense of normalcy, noting that the organization is currently operating at the bare minimum.
“We are just grateful to be part of the community,” she said. “We hope that when all of this is said and done we can continue serving the two communities we are in.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.