Nashotah woman sentenced to jail for injuring motorist while driving drunk By Ed Zagorski edz@wdtimes.com Ed Zagorski Author email Oct 21, 2021 5 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Jurich Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save JUNEAU — A 42-year-old Nashotah woman was found guilty of injuring another motorist in the Town of Ashippun, under the influence, was sentenced Tuesday to jail time.Dodge County Judge Joseph Sciascia sentenced Erin Jurich to 120 days in jail with work release privileges after she pleaded guilty to a felony charge of injury by intoxicated use of a motor vehicle.In 2020, Jurich allegedly ran a stop sign at County Highways P and O in the Town of Ashippun last February and collided with another vehicle, according to the criminal complaint.The 74-year-old woman suffered a compound fracture to her right ankle, a broken left forearm and three fractured ribs, the complaint stated.When law enforcement questioned Jurich, they allegedly found her with bloodshot and glassy eyes and slow speech, the complaint stated.Jurich also allegedly admitted to drinking three alcoholic seltzer beverages earlier in the day, according to the criminal complaint.A preliminary breath test revealed a reading of .155, the complaint stated. A blood test returned a reading of .146 blood alcohol content.The legal BAC limit is .08 in Wisconsin. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Ed Zagorski Author email Follow Ed Zagorski Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Ashippun man sentenced to 80 years in prison New Creek gymnasium to get Berres name Two city clerks leaving their posts Death notice, Krueger Tates selling Watertown Piggly Wiggly Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Latest e-Edition Watertown's Daily Times To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Screentime e-Edition Screentime
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.