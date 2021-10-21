Nashotah woman sentenced to jail for injuring motorist while driving drunk

Jurich

JUNEAU — A 42-year-old Nashotah woman was found guilty of injuring another motorist in the Town of Ashippun, under the influence, was sentenced Tuesday to jail time.

Dodge County Judge Joseph Sciascia sentenced Erin Jurich to 120 days in jail with work release privileges after she pleaded guilty to a felony charge of injury by intoxicated use of a motor vehicle.

In 2020, Jurich allegedly ran a stop sign at County Highways P and O in the Town of Ashippun last February and collided with another vehicle, according to the criminal complaint.

The 74-year-old woman suffered a compound fracture to her right ankle, a broken left forearm and three fractured ribs, the complaint stated.

When law enforcement questioned Jurich, they allegedly found her with bloodshot and glassy eyes and slow speech, the complaint stated.

Jurich also allegedly admitted to drinking three alcoholic seltzer beverages earlier in the day, according to the criminal complaint.

A preliminary breath test revealed a reading of .155, the complaint stated. A blood test returned a reading of .146 blood alcohol content.

The legal BAC limit is .08 in Wisconsin.

