The Dodge-Jefferson-Waukesha Healthier Community Partnership, in corporation with local law enforcement and the American Lung Association, will be conducting random, unannounced tobacco compliance checks in Dodge County and Jefferson counties per state statute in the beginning of 2022.
This law allows volunteers under the age of 21, under supervision, to legally enter any tobacco retailer’s establishment (any business that holds a tobacco license) in order to conduct these investigations. No tobacco retailer will be checked more than twice in a calendar year if they are compliant with both investigations.
It is the responsibility of the tobacco license holder to train all employees on the sale of tobacco products, including not selling to minors and individuals under the age of 21, according to David Gilbert of the Wisconsin WINS Program. Clerks who sell tobacco during investigations can be issued a citation. If it is determined that a clerk, who made an illegal sale was not trained, a citation can be issued to the tobacco license holder — business owner instead.
It has been found that employees are doing an excellent job asking for an ID; however, skills need to be improved to accurately check IDs, especially with the age changed to 21, Gilbert said. Typically, when a sale is made to an underage buyer during a compliance check, it is after an ID is requested and checked. Failing to see that the ID states the buyer is underage, the seller completes the illegal sale. Businesses that are licensed are encouraged to sell tobacco to adopt various options to increase employee skills and compliance, such as:
• Require employees to ask everyone under 40 years old for an ID;
• Install registers that require scanning IDs or entering date-of-birth for tobacco/alcohol sales;
• Offer an incentive to employees who pass compliance checks;
• Obtain additional training resources for employees, free training is located at WITobaccoCheck.org;
• Conduct internal checks.
Conducting compliance checks is one of many strategies to prevent or reduce youth tobacco use implemented in Dodge and Jefferson County, Gilbert said. School health education, peer education, increasing the price of tobacco products and smoke-free policies are additional strategies that reduce youth tobacco use.
