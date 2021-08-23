The Watertown Municipal Band, under the direction of DeWayne Roberson, will conclude its 2021 “Concerts in the Park” series with a performance Tuesday at the Riverside Park band shell in Watertown.
The concert will begin at 7 p.m. and last approximately one hour.
The concert songs and order include, The Star-Spangled Banner (A Symphonic Portrait), John Stafford Smith/James Swearingen; The Thunderer, John Philip Sousa/Keith Brion/Loras Schissel; River of Life, Steven Reineke; Wagner Showcase, Richard Wagner; The Invincible Eagle, John Philip Sousa/Keith Brion/Loras Schissel;l Band of Brothers, Symphonic Suite from Jerry Brubaker; Amparito Roca, Jaime Texidor; An American Elegy, Frank Ticheli; Military Escort, Henry Fillmore; and Semper Fidelis, John Philip Sousa/Keith Brion/Loras Schissel.
Some park benches will be available near the band shell, but the audience may bring a lawn chair.
