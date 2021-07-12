To gain a better understanding and prevention of the city’s flooding events, Watertown Common Council members entered into an agreement Tuesday with Ruekert & Mielke Inc. to complete a flood control master planning document. The document will help to show areas prone to surface flooding and provide capital project recommendations to alleviate them.
“This is a pretty big move,” Watertown Mayor Emily McFarland said Tuesday “A lot of you (council members) represent districts that experience flooding. The master planning will be pretty profound. It comes with a price tag, but it is very much needed.”
The agreement stems from a June 22 Public Works Committee meeting where Watertown City Engineer and Public Works Director Jaynellen Holloway said while the city will never eliminate flooding issues, they can learn how to control them.
The contract also follows a citywide flooding event in 2017, which closed city streets and flooded countless basements within Watertown.
Right now, the city is only committed to the first phase of the project, which costs $150,000. The second phase is to model how the storm water system functions during a heavy rain event and to find any shortcomings within the system.
The second phase will come before the common council in 2022 for approval.
Holloway said at the public works committee meeting every storm sewer is designed to handle a five-year flooding event.
“Anything over that will produce flooding and we are looking at moving this up to 10- and 25-year flooding events and ultimately 100-year events,” she said.
