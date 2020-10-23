JEFFERSON — As if November’s presidential election ballot were not important enough, Jefferson County voters will be asked in an advisory referendum question whether they support an end to “gerrymandering” and a return to “fair maps” that delineate electoral district boundaries for congressional and state legislative districts.
Redistricting is the process of drawing electoral district boundaries. In Wisconsin there are 50 precincts to be apportioned in five districts with 10 precincts in each district. Redistricting typically happens after each census, because that is when there is the most accurate information available. Wisconsin is scheduled to redraw districts in 2021, following the 2020 census.
According to Carlene Bechen of the non-partisan, non-profit Wisconsin Fair Maps Coalition, gerrymandering occurs when a political party in power redraws the boundaries of voting districts after the federal census in “crafty ways” to give their party further advantage.
Bechen said that a fair and competitive district would be “purple,” with a proportionate mix of blue Democrats and red Republicans.
The goal of Bechen and the Fair Maps movement is to achieve electoral maps created in 2021 through a “transparent process” that includes public input; consists of districts that reflect the statewide electorate; and respects communities of interest, such as municipal locales, school districts and communities of color.
When Democrats were in power in 2009, Bechen said, they decided not to perform redistricting and later, Gov. Scott Walker, with both houses on his side, did it in the way he wanted, with no interference.
“Democrats have done it and Republicans have done it,” Bechen said. “In Wisconsin, in 2011, Republicans did it.”
She said the processes involved in redistricting, as they stand now in Wisconsin, dilute votes and lead to people being denied representation. She said it is important that every person’s vote counts.
“If you are a Democrat in a Republican gerrymandered district, your Democrat candidate is not likely to win, so your vote is relatively worthless,” she said. “If you are a Republican in a Democratic gerrymandered district, it’s the same thing, your vote is relatively worthless.”
Bechen said there are parts of Wisconsin that are densely Democratic and others that are densely Republican, but much of the state is a “purple” mix of blue and red — in effect, a tossup.
Bechen said gerrymandering is bad thing because it “rigs” the political game in favor of one-party rule.
“It decreases competition,” she said. “It muffles the voices of citizens who are in the minority. It deprives Wisconsinites of equal representation and it leads to hyper-partisanship. The elections of 2018 were probably the best example of how this can happen, when all five statewide elections — for governor, senator, attorney general, treasurer and secretary of state, were won by Democrats — and in the state assembly (with unbalanced districts).”
Since the 1967 federal Supreme Court decision in Reynolds v. Sims, which required population equality in legislative districts, the census has become more important to the process. Bechen said 1971 was the last year in which there was cooperative, bipartisan legislation.
She said in 1981, 1991 and 2001, partisan bickering resulted in state legislative district maps being vetoed by governors from both parties and they were passed along to federal judges to be drawn.
With the last census in 2010, Democrats had the majority of both chambers of the legislature and the governorship, something Bechen called the “trifecta.”
“But they did not use the opportunity to pass non-partisan redistricting legislation, in spite of efforts on the part of some legislators,” she said. “The Democratic leadership thought they would win. It’s likely the maps they would have drawn would have advantaged their party as much as the current maps advantage Republicans now.”
She stressed that both parties take advantage of redistricting.
Bechen said surveys from Marquette University Law School in 2019 and February of 2020 revealed at least 70% of Wisconsinites favor non-partisan redistricting.
Bechen also said there is a monetary cost to the legal defense of the gerrymandered maps, with more than $4 million in taxpayer money being spent on litigating ones drawn in 2011.
She said an “Iowa model” that is 40 years old and was created by Republicans, has worked well and should be considered by Wisconsin. The Iowa model has apparently been so good it has never been litigated.
Bechen said, in The Hawkeye State, career civil servants and not the leaders of the political party in power, draw the district maps using specific criteria that prohibits them from using demographic voting data, as it was in 2011, to rig the districts in favor of one party.
“The Iowa model also ensures public participation, with hearings held all around the state,” she said. “The process works well in Iowa and it will work well here in Wisconsin, too.”
Bechen said it has been proven that Wisconsin voters want non-partisan redistricting. Between 2014-19, referendums were passed in favor of non-partisan redistricting in eight counties. On April 7, 2020, nine referendums passed on the same day.
The non-binding referendum asking residents whether they support non-partisan redistricting appears on the November election ballot in Jefferson County, but not Dodge.
On the Jefferson County ballot it will read: “Should the state legislature pass a constitutional amendment that entrusts the redistricting process to an independent nonpartisan commission?”
There are currently 11 referendums on the November, 2020 ballot, including the one in Jefferson County. To date the county board has passed a resolution in Jefferson County supporting fair maps, with Dodge County’s board yet to pass a resolution on the issue. A total of 55 counties back fair maps.
“Many would be red, many would be blue, but most would be purple,” Bechen said of districts that might be formed in a non-partisan way.
In addition to Jefferson County, the Fair Maps Referendum appears on the Nov. 3 ballot in Adams, Bayfield, Brown, Crawford, Door, Dunn, Iowa, Kenosha, Rusk and Washara counties.
