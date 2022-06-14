TRENTON — The Dodge County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a location in the Town of Trenton at which animal abuse is suspected.
“On Monday, Sgt. Joseph Nicholas, canine handler and (another officer) were sent to investigate an animal complaint at N10006 US Highway 151, Town of Trenton, after agents of the Department of Agriculture Trade and Consumer Protection Division of Animal Health were there investigating a tip into Frosty Foster’s Animal Rescue operated by Fostina M. Uelmen,” a statement from the sheriff’s department read. “The tip was regarding the conditions of the dogs at this location.”
Through investigation by the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, the Department of Agriculture Trade and Consumer Protection Division of Animal Health, and working with the Dodge County District Attorney’s Office, multiple misdemeanor charges of violations of Crimes Against Animals were filed against Fostina Uelmen.
The charges included failing to provide proper food and drink to confined animals, intentionally or negligently providing improper indoor animal shelter ventilation, improper animal shelter space and intentionally providing improper animal shelter sanitation standards.
“The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office thanks the concerned citizen who brought concerns to law enforcement’s attention,” Dodge County Sheriff Dale Schmidt said, adding he thanked his officers for their efforts in the case. “It is important that businesses we trust with the care of animals be reputable and take care of the needs of the animals in their care.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.