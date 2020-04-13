Watertown Fire Department
Emergency medical calls — Paramedics responded to the following locations:
— Thursday at 11:29 a.m. to the 700 block of S. Fourth St. for a female who was treated but not transported.
— Thursday at 2:29 p.m. to the 700 block of Jefferson St. for a female who was treated but not transported.
— Thursday at 6:20 p.m. to the 400 block of Lexington Court for a male.
— Thursday at 8:17 p.m. to the 100 block of Hospital Drive for a male.
— Friday at 1:27 a.m. to the 200 block of East Haven Drive for a female.
— Saturday at 3:51 p.m. to the 300 block of N. Third St. for a male.
— Saturday at 6:09 p.m. to the 1100 block of Ruth St. for a male.
— Saturday at 8:30 p.m. to the 1500 block of River Dr. for a male.
— Sunday at 12:10 a.m. to the 1400 block of Stone Ridge Court for a female.
Unless otherwise noted, all were treated and transported to Watertown Regional Medical Center.
Fire calls — Watertown firefighters responded to the following location:
— Saturday at 1:39 p.m. to Rubidell Road for a grass fire.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.