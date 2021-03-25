JUNEAU — County officials could begin mulling potential bonuses next month for employees who worked through the COVID-19 pandemic.
Dodge County Administrator Jim Mielke proposed the concept of providing a COVID-19 Thank You Initiative to county employees at Tuesday’s Human Resources and Labor Negotiations meeting.
Mielke said the concept equates to a pro-rated bonus for part-time employees and $500 for full-time employees. He said potential funding options are being evaluated. He did not say how many employees would receive the bonus.
“Early in the pandemic, a decision was made to postpone the scheduled and budgeted compensation plan step increases, which were due to occur on July 1, 2020,” Mielke said.
He said the employee Thank You Initiative is not seeking to have the July 2020 compensation step reinstated or have some type of retroactive placement.
“The proposed Thank You Initiative would give a one-time lump sum payment as outlined for full- and part-time employees,” Mielke said. “The proposed COVID-19 Thank You Initiative is a gesture of appreciation to county employees who have provided dedicated, in-person service to the county residents during the challenging 12-month period from March 2020 to March 2021.”
He said it is not a “gift,” but earned recognition for dedication and commitment to the county.
Mielke said Dodge County did not close its offices during the prior 12 months. He said offices were staffed each day with the doors open to the public during normal hours from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
“Through teamwork county employees met the challenge of providing in-person service safely to the public,” Mielke said.
He said the Dodge County Circuit Court system was one of the first in the region to begin in-person hearings and trials in July 2020.
“As of March 23, 2021, there are court systems in certain Wisconsin counties that remain closed to holding in-person hearings and trials,” he said. “The Dodge County Court System is another example of employees working together to find a way to safety continue serving the public.”
Mielke said he understands the proposed Thank You Initiative may be controversial, but the goal is to provide appreciation to county employees for what he called “a job well done.”
Dodge County Human Resources and Labor Negotiations Chairman Joseph Marsik said Wednesday he “wholeheartedly agreed” with Mielke.
Marsik said when Dodge County officials declared an emergency because of the COVID-19 pandemic there were no cost of living increases or step increases awarded to employees.
“Everything was at a standstill because of the emergency declaration,” Marsik said. “We had no idea where we would be. We really still don’t.”
He said the Dodge County’s sales tax didn’t “crash” and no employee was laid off, furloughed or had hours cut because of the declared emergency.
Marsik also said the county’s loss of income was low.
“I think everyone on the (Human Resources and Labor Negotiations) committee agrees with Jim (Mielke) on this one,” Marsik said. “We are just not sure how it will be funded — if it should come from an individual department’s budget or the general fund.”
Marsik said departments in Dodge County are already running on tight budgets. He said those with larger departments also have a high number of people in them, which could have them using monies from the general fund.
“We’ll need to see how it plays out,” Marsik said. “It is the right thing to do for our employees.”
Dan Hilbert, who serves on the committee Marsik chairs, said he’s “leery” about the idea.
“We’re working with taxpayers’ money,” Hilbert said. “I know everyone has put in a strong effort, but I need to hear more before my mind is made up. There’s a lot of people in the private sector, who worked through the pandemic, and they’re not receiving a bonus. When Jim (Mielke) ordered it as a gift, I’m not keen on it, but I’m willing to listen to the finance committee and go from there on it.”
Hilbert said it’s difficult to make such a decision while keeping the best intentions of the taxpayers in mind.
Mielke said there are numerous specifics to the proposed initiative that are being reviewed before a more detailed presentation comes before Dodge County’s Human Resources and Labor Negotiations and Finance committees.
The proposal will likely go to Dodge County’s Finance Committee April 12 before it goes before the full county board.
