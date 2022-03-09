Bond set at $25,000 for Horicon man

JUNEAU — A 47-year-old Horicon man was placed on a $25,000 cash bond Monday in Dodge County Circuit Court for multiple charges including vehicular homicide following a June crash in the Town of Oak Grove, where he allegedly fell asleep, drove across the centerline and crashed into an oncoming car, killing a 50-year-old Lake Mills female driver.
Daniel Bryfczynski faces additional felony charges of injury by use of a vehicle while under the influence of a controlled substance, causing injury while operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a controlled substance and his second offense of possession of marijuana. He also faces two misdemeanor charges of possession of drug paraphernalia.
He could faces up to 62 years in prison on all the charges.
Bryfczynski appeared Monday before Dodge County Court Commissioner Steven Seim, who set several conditions for the bond.
Bryfczynski may not use or possess any controlled substances without a valid prescription or be in the presence of anyone who does. He must maintain absolute sobriety and can not go on the premises of any establishment whose primary business involves the sale or distribution of alcoholic beverages. He may not operate a motor vehicle without the permission of the court.
According to the criminal complaint, Bryfczynski reportedly admitted to smoking marijuana earlier in the day while fishing. He allegedly told investigators that the effects of the drug had worn off before getting his boat out of the water and eventually heading home in his truck.
Police searched Bryfczynski’s boat and found a grinder, which is typically used with marijuana, and 4.5 grams of marijuana in a plastic bag on the boat.
He also admitted to police officers that he fell asleep behind the wheel of his F150 truck before he drove across the centerline on Highway 33 and collided with a westbound Buick sedan.
A blood test revealed he was driving with ketamine, marijuana, cocaine and opiates in his system, the complaint stated.
Ketamine is a medication primarily used for induction and maintenance of anesthesia. It induces a trance-like state providing pain relief, sedation and amnesia.
A Lake Mills juvenile, who was a passenger in the sedan, sustained life-threatening injuries and was transported to Children’s Hospital in Madison via LifeNet Air Methods.
Bryfczynski was flown to Aurora Summit Hospital in Oconomowoc by a Flight for Life helicopter. A 44-year-old passenger in the truck was taken to Marshfield Medical Center in Beaver Dam with minor injuries.
Bryfczynski was convicted of an OWI in 2004.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Bryfczynski April 14 in Dodge County Circuit Court.
