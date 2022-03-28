You may know Debbi Groeler from her days working at Besthesda Lutheran Communities. Groeler worked for Bestheda in several capacities including purchasing and document management. She continues her work on a part-time basis in document management for AbleLight, 600 Hoffmann Drive in Watertown.
Groeler grew up in a family of seven children in Minnesota and moved to Watertown in 1972. She is married to Dennis. The couple have two children and six grandchildren.
1. Rolling Stones or Beatles and why?
“Neither. I was into Paul Revere and the Raiders during that time of my life.”
2. What is one song you the turn the volume up when you hear it played on the radio?
“‘Country Boy’ by Aaron Lewis.”
3. You do a lot for Dodge County — What is your motivation?
“I have really enjoyed working with people on projects. Promoting our county tourism and the Farm Tech Days were great experiences. I loved working with my friends on these projects. Currently, my biggest project is helping St. Peter’s of Lebanon for Ruby’s Pantry. This is a once-a-month food pantry open to everyone. People can purchase a share for $22 and they can get a cart full of groceries. We never know what will come and sometimes, we have really interesting products, but it is a great way to help out the community and we think it has a lot of impact.”
4. Do you take your holiday decorations down in January or later in the year?
“I love to have Christmas (decorations) up for a long time, but if there is help around to take the decorations down, I might do it earlier.”
5. If you were not busy volunteering your time what would you be doing instead?
“Going up north to fish or ride my utility terrain vehicle around the farm.”
6. Favorite flavor of ice cream?
“Butter pecan.”
7. What do you enjoy doing the most during the warmer months?
“Outside work. Enjoying a good campfire in the evening. Going to fair concerts.”
8. What motto or phrase best describes you most?
“Well-behaved women rarely make history.”
9. What do you to pass the time during the winter?
“If I’m up north, I love doing puzzles. At home, I am checking out Christmas cookie cookbooks for new ideas for St. Peter’s Cookie Sale in December.”
10. Favorite meal to order at a restaurant?
“Something new or unusual that I haven’t tried before.”
