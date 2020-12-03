Deaths are rising and health department staff is being taxed and the city is worried about a post-Thanksgiving COVID-19 surge.
Concerned of a possible COVID-19 surge at the national level, which may double the mortality rates, Watertown Alderman Tom Pasch asked Watertown Health Officer Carol Quest at the Common Council meeting Tuesday if she’s anticipating something similar locally.
Quest said her staff is putting together plans if such a scenario plays out locally because there are expectations that the holidays will contribute to an increased COVID-19 spread.
“With the staff I have, we can contact about 24 positive cases in a day, but once it gets beyond 24 cases we have to adjust and and prioritize what we do,” Quest said.
She said it’s too early to tell if the recent Thanksgiving holiday will lend itself to higher COVID-19 infection rates.
“We did see an increase 10 to 14 days after the Fourth of July holiday,” she said. “We had some of the highest numbers then. With the Labor Day holiday, we saw the same thing as far as increase in cases.”
Pasch also asked if the increase in COVID-19 cases is placing a strain on the city’s infrastructure.
“We are seeing individuals having more severe complications during the disease process,” Quest said. “We know that influenza is circulating so a patient may have co-infections now. It could be fatal for an individual who has managed asthma and then becomes co-infected with COVID-19 and influenza.”
Watertown Mayor Emily McFarland said even without COVID-19 it’s the “perfect storm.”
“Take COVID-19 out of the mix,” she said. “It’s an unfortunate time of the year for good health in general. There are a lot of viruses. The weather gets cold and people go inside and then you compound it with a series of holidays on top of each other.”
McFarland said she’s happy to see the average number of COVID-19 cases per day decreasing, but the city is continuing to record COVID-19-related deaths each week.
“That number is not going down,” McFarland said.
