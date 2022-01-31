MADISON — A plan to increase pay for Wisconsin’s state troopers was approved Tuesday by the state Legislature.
The bill was authored by state Rep. Mark Born, R-Beaver Dam. It passed the State Assembly with bipartisan support. Lawmakers signed off on a new contract for Wisconsin State Patrol troopers and inspectors.
Under this new contract, about 400 Wisconsin State Patrol troopers and inspectors will receive an average pay increase of 8.5%. The previous contract, signed in 2020, included an average pay increase of 9.9%.
This proposal follows significant pay increases from both the 2019-21 budget, which increased starting pay for prison guards by 14%, and the 2021-23 state compensation plan, which raises pay by $5 per hour for facilities experiencing high vacancy rates and $2 per hour for maximum security facilities.
Nine of Wisconsin’s prisons are operating with more than 25% vacancies, with even larger shortages at maximum security facilities. Waupun Correctional Institution and Columbia Correctional Institution, both maximum security facilities, have vacancy rates of 48% and 46% respectively. Employees of correctional facilities report mandatory overtime, often including traveling long distances or working 16 hour days for multiple consecutive days to cover the gaps in staffing.
“Wisconsin currently has the lowest number of law enforcement officers in a decade,” State Rep. William Penterman, R-Columbus, said.
Nationwide, retirements are up by 45% and resignations are up by 18%. Local governments are having a hard time filling law enforcement positions,” said Penterman.
In Dodge County, officers are leaving at record pace for the private sector, Penerman said. Applications for employment have decreased from 100 or 150 applications per position to about 20. Many of those who do apply are not qualified. The Columbia County Sheriff stated that five years ago, they averaged nearly 100 applications per deputy opening and that in the past year they have not gotten more than 10. On top of that, they are constantly having to rehire, just to keep up with the number of individuals leaving the profession.
“We are grateful state leaders have agreed to increase compensation for state troopers and inspectors,” said Wisconsin Secretary Craig Thompson. “State patrol plays a vital role in keeping Wisconsin safe. Whether they are patrolling the highways, responding to incidents or lending assistance to other law enforcement agencies, they put themselves in physical danger to do their job and protect others,” Wisconsin Secretary Craig Thompson said. “Contracts signed during the Evers administration made significant strides in making state trooper pay more competitive with other law enforcement agencies.”
“Economy-wide, employers throughout the country are suffering from the lack of workers—a challenge that has been exacerbated by the pandemic,” Born said. “Our adult correctional facilities are not immune from these challenges and face increasingly severe staffing shortages.”
Assembly Bill 828 was passed alongside a package of legislation that supports law enforcement recruitment and retention. Legislation in the package would provide hiring bonuses for law enforcement officers that relocate to Wisconsin and bonuses for existing officers; fund a police recruitment effort; create a part-time training program to attract non-traditional students to the field; fully fund officer training; and assist small police departments with costs associated with hiring new officers.
