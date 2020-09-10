LAKE MILLS — Lakeside Lutheran High School has named Julia Neuberger its junior Rotarian for September.
Neuberger is the daughter of Dan and Dawn Neuberger of Lake Mills.
At Lakeside, she has been a member of the volleyball, basketball, track, and math teams. She is also involved in Teens for Christ, A Cappella Choir, and was elected by her fellow National Honor Society members to serve as treasurer. She has written articles for the school newspaper and was scheduled for a mission trip to Boise, Idaho, this past summer with the Lakeside Operation Go program.
Neuberger is involved in her church’s youth group activities like Trunk or Treat, serving for Easter breakfasts and Advent and Lenten suppers, as well as working with younger children in Vacation Bible School. She has helped out with youth basketball tournaments and camps.
She has volunteered at the Twice is Nice retail shop in Jefferson and at Lakeside-sponsored events called “New Friends,” which give Lakeside teens and those with special needs opportunities to get together for games and other fun activities.
After high school, Neuberger plans to attend Milwaukee School of Engineering to major in biomedical engineering.
In her free time, she enjoys reading, listening to music, being with family and friends, playing sports, exploring nature and traveling.
