JOHNSON CREEK — Johnson Creek is completing its transition to an all-domes school district with the anticipated completion of the new Johnson Creek Elementary domes in time for the first day of school, Sept. 1.
The Johnson Creek schools’ dome construction, unique in the area, was selected for its comparatively low construction costs, energy efficiency and flexibility.
The high/middle school was constructed first, the dome design marking the first successful school building referendum in five tries for the rural crossroads district.
The $18.9 million middle/high school domes complex opened in 2016 on the west edge of town along County Highway B. Even at that time, long-term district plans called for the elementary school to eventually move out to that site as well.
Athletic facilities were not included in the high/middle school price tag, and the district relied on donated community funds to construct all of its fields and related outdoor athletic facilities.
All of these facilities are already in use, though a portion of the community funds have yet to be raised. The district is covering the amount in the interim. For the athletic facilities, only a small amount of landscaping, counters and final details remain to be done.
The $15 million elementary referendum passed in April of 2020 — somewhat of a surprise to school planners who thought district voters might hold back due to the pandemic which had just begun and its unknown economic impact.
Garvey noted that in the Johnson Creek district, it’s rare for a referendum to pass on the first try, let alone during a time of pandemic and unprecedented job loss. The comparatively low tax impact of 38 cents per $1,000 of property value was a selling point, however.
In addition, Garvey said, the district was able to get extremely favorable financing rates which it continues to take advantage of, refinancing the debt from the middle/high school as well.
Construction on the new elementary domes began in 2020, and the project is currently in its final phase. The district is currently in the process of applying for a name change for the full complex, which will be referred to as the “Johnson Creek Public School.”
Last week, district officials have been checking over the final punch list with the construction managers, Maas Brothers of Watertown.
“We are in the last two weeks of scheduled construction,” said Michael Garvey, Johnson Creek superintendent.
“We expect to start classes in our new building,” he said, “We expect to be able to open when the school year kicks off for the rest of our students — Sept. 1 — although that will be a ‘game-day call.’”
The elementary extension to the linked Johnson Creek School campus added three new monolithic domes.
The first will have the prekindergarten and first-grade classrooms, administrative offices and elementary music and art rooms.
The second will contain the second- through fourth-grade classrooms, flexible learning and “Makerspace” area as well as the elementary library.
In the center will be the new (dome) gymnasium, which will double as the elementary cafeteria and serving kitchen.
Garvey noted that since the middle and high school moved out to the domes, the main kitchen has been at the new dome complex, leaving the old elementary school with a warming kitchen only.
Since the new kitchen in the elementary domes is within the same complex as the middle/high school kitchen, the elementary kitchen will be used for serving only.
Along with the move of elementary facilities to the County Highway B site, the new domes construction has also allowed for some updates to the middle/high school, with a few rooms added or repurposed to address specific needs.
The former agricultural room at the middle/high school has been repurposed and the agriculture department has moved to a different area, next to the new aquaponics and hydroponics lab. Those in turn replace the old high school greenhouse which was brought over from the former building.
A new greenhouse, built after the high school opened, is already in use at the edge of the domes site.
In addition, the new construction addresses noise issues related to the old band/choir room for the high school.
Garvey related that while the combined band/choir room walls were soundproofed, the sound traveled through the high domes ceiling and could be heard in other areas of the school.
Thus, in conjunction with the new elementary addition, the district built a new band room and separate choir room which eliminate the noise issue.
Meanwhile, the former band/choir room will be used by the art department for “dry arts” like drawing. “Wet arts” like ceramics will be done in another room.
“We’re taking advantage of the incredible natural light in that room,” Garvey said.
The district is also repurposing the old instrumental storage room for classroom supplies, which had formerly been kept at the old elementary school.
Meanwhile, all elementary classrooms will be equipped with huge Prometheus touchscreens, which are interactive like Smartboards but don’t require a projector or the annual bulb replacement. They also allow more than one student to work on the screen at one time.
“We tested these in the middle school last year and were very pleased,” Garvey said. “Eventually, we’ll be transitioning to these in all of our classrooms.”
In this final two weeks of construction, workers are in “crunch mode,” Garvey said.
Already, furniture to be repurposed from the old elementary school has been moved over, while additional new furniture will be arriving next week.
Also arriving next week is new playground equipment.
Garvey is looking forward to opening up the new school year in the new facility.
“The outside will not be completely finished by the start of year in terms of painting, but we know that paint color on the outside doesn’t improve reading scores on the inside,” Garvey said with a smile.
