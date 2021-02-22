After months of virtual-only meetings, Watertown Mayor Emily McFarland said city committee meetings will be held in person and virtually beginning this week with the exception of the library board meeting.
McFarland made the announcement at the city’s common council meeting held Feb. 15 rather than Feb. 16 because of the state’s spring primary election. She also said the Watertown municipal building opened to the public last week Monday, Wednesday and Friday, but city staff did not say whether there was an influx of people coming into the building at 106 Jones St.
The first committee meeting open to the public is the finance committee, which begins at 5:30 p.m. Monday in council chambers on the second floor.
