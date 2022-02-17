Watertown Common Council members unanimously agreed Tuesday to pay $52,800 to Thrive Architects in Waukesha to develop plans and design services for the new Riverside Park restrooms.
The firm will also develop specifications following the guidelines set by the City of Watertown allowing the city to complete the demolition of the existing Riverside Park restroom structures and construct the main restroom facility.
“This is exciting,” Watertown Mayor Emily McFarland said of the project.
According to Watertown’s Parks and Recreation Director Randy Wojtasiak, the current bathrooms are original to the park.
In a Dec. 21 memo to the city’s Parks, Recreation and Forestry Commission, Wojtasiak wrote, “Many items within (the Riverside Park bathrooms) are failing and appropriate replacement parts do not exist and are fabricated to the best of the staff’s abilities.
“The current facility is very cumbersome for our park users and a bad reflection on the park system,” he said in the same memo. “This facility is operating on borrowed time.”
Watertown Alderman Bob Wetzel asked McFarland Tuesday if the bathrooms are original to the park how old is Riverside Park?
“From what I was told, it was a post-Depression project so late 1930s,” she said.
McFarland said through an informal poll on social media she found 90% of respondents were in favor the project.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.