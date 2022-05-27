MADISON — The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources will hold its 10th annual Free Fun Weekend, June 4-5. State park admission fees, fishing licenses and trail passes are waived for all visitors.
Wisconsin is home to 49 state parks, 15 state forests, 44 state trails, 84,000 miles of rivers and streams and roughly 15,000 lakes.
The DNR encourages Wisconsin residents to discover a new favorite park, trail, forest or recreation area or try a new activity over the weekend. One can share their adventures during Fun Free Weekend using the hashtag #OutWiGo on Instagram.
“We’ve seen a lot of growth in state parks, forests, trails and recreation areas over the last 10 years. Free Fun Weekend is always a great opportunity for the parks crews to welcome summer visitors back,” said Steve Schmelzer, DNR bureau director of parks and recreation management.
Saturday, June 4, is also National Trails Day. Whether by foot, bike, ATV, horse or watercraft, Wisconsin has thousands of miles of trails for one to enjoy. Celebrate hometown trails and show support for trail networks.
During Free Fun Weekend, there will be free fishing clinics at state properties for beginners. Find fishing clinics and more Free Fun events by visiting the DNR’s events and programs calendar.
“From beach strolls at shoreline properties like Door County’s Rock Island State Park, to biking and bird watching in forests like Kettle Moraine State Forest, to fishing and camping at river parks like Nelson Dewey in Grant County and relaxing near waterfalls found at Pattison State Park in Superior, there are abundant natural areas and hidden gems to explore,” Schmelzer said.
Find a complete list of state properties, activities and maps by visiting the DNR’s website.
All state parks and trails will be open from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. Drive-up windows, playgrounds, bathrooms and observation towers are open. Office buildings, concession facilities, visitor centers and nature centers are open.
