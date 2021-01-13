SULLIVAN — The three Village of Sullivan board members will seek reelection uncontested in the spring election.

Village President Roberta Montague and two village trustees, Sean Kevin and Gary Kernodle, will run opposed in the April 6 election.

All village board seats are two-year terms.

The village president receives $3,500 annually, and trustees receive $1,500 per year during their first term and $2,500 per year for terms served thereafter.

Board members receive payment of $20 per meeting for special meetings only.

