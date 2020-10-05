Santa Claus is still scheduled to come to Watertown Nov. 28, according to the Watertown Parade Committee.
The annual Christmas Parade of Lights will be held at 5:30 p.m. Nov. 28.
The parade committee is looking forward to bringing Christmas spirt and cheer to people after a long and difficult year, Andy Tessman of the parade committee said.
In order to bring the parade to the people, the parade committee is asking everyone to wear masks and practice social distancing.
People are not to congregate for any longer than the time the parade takes and only congregate with family members.
In order to allow more people to see the parade and safely social distance, the parade route has been made longer this year.
The parade will start at the intersection of Main and Water streets, proceed on Main Street to College Avenue, turn on College Avenue to Western Avenue and proceed on Western Avenue, concluding at Third Street.
Spectators are asked not to arrive far in advance before the parade begins to help with shortening congregating time.
Also in order to better social distance, some changes to the parade have been made this year.
There will be no groups walking, no candy or handouts allowed and the number of units will be limited to 50.
The Jack and Jill Frost Contest will be limited to Jack and Jill only, with no snow court.
Anyone in the parade lineup area on Water Street must wear mask.
The parade will be on Watertown’s Community Cable channel a couple of days after the even.
The parade committee is seeking units for the event. There are prizes for first, second, third and fourth place floats and best business entry. Forms will be available soon.
Sponsorship donations are also being sought to fund the parade.
For more information, entries, and donations, contact Tessman at 920-261-2745 or Mark Heiden at 920-262-0835 and leave a message.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.