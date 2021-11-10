Thrive Economic Development became the first casualty of Dodge County’s 2022 budget process when supervisors voted Tuesday to sever ties with the economic development organization.
The vote was 19 to 8 to leave ThriveED.
The vote to drop ThriveED was part of the approval for the 2022 county budget.
Supervisor Dan Siegmann of Neosho made the motion Tuesday to discontinue Dodge County’s relationship with ThriveED.
“I think we can accomplish this more efficiently ourselves,” he said. “We had a lot of promises from ThriveED and we haven’t seen any of them. We need to invest in ourselves and terminate the contract.”
He added Dodge County can duplicate the services they’ve received from ThriveED and get more for its money.
Supervisor David Guckenberger, who gave a second to Siegmann’s motion, said the county needs to give the organization six months notice and $65,000, which he said is the balance the county owes them.
Dodge County entered into a contract with ThriveEd in 2017.
During the first year, the county paid $85,000 to ThriveED, which was raised to $134,000 in 2019. Last November, ThriveED Executive Director Vicki Pratt requested an additional $20,000 to assist with marketing, but the county board turned it down.
“I wish them well as they move on with their model,” Pratt said in a telephone interview with the Daily Times Tuesday. “It’s their money they can spend it any way they want.”
When asked why she could not give “measurable” or business names in her presentations to Dodge County, Pratt said they can only do so when the business agrees to do so.
“We respect their confidentiality,” she said.
Dodge County Land Resources and Parks Department Director Bill Ehlenbeck said he believes his department can take this on
“We can do this cheaper, but the (county) board will need to give us metrics,” he said. “We will have a Dodge County focus, but realize we the importance of the regional impact.”
Supervisor Jeff Caine of Lowell was against cutting ties with ThriveED. He said economic development takes times, especially when trying to build relationships and bring businesses into the county.
Supervisor Kira Sheahan-Malloy of Waupun said she spoke with several municipal leaders who urged her and the board to cut ties with ThriveEd.
“We have not been able to measure any successes since 2017,” Sheahan-Malloy said. “We have had zero measurables from then until now (with ThriveED).”
In other business Tuesday, Dodge County supervisors approved their 2022 budget.
The tax rate of $4.78 per $1,000 of equalized value property value would be a 36-cent decrease from the numbers homeowners faced one year ago. For a home valued at $195,500 in Dodge County, a resident would see a $68.22 decrease in taxes.
Dodge County Finance Director Dave Ehlinger said the 2022 tax levy is at $35,799,547, which is a decrease of 0.7% or $260,243 from the tax levy in 2021.
Ehlinger said the debt service is zero due to the county applying the debt service fund balance against the tax levy. He said the fund balance was the result of no principal payments being due until 2022 and bond premiums applied against interest payments. He said this results in a decrease in the debt service tax levy from last year, which was $974,783.
“It should be noted that the scheduled debt payments as a result of the February 2021 bonding will reinstate the debt levy again for the 2023 budget year,” he said.
Ehlinger said the total expenses in the 2022 budget is $168.5 million with property taxes making up 21.3% of total revenues.
He said the budgeted revenues increased from $6.8 million in 2021 to $7.5 million next year with $8.7 million in expenses funded by sales tax. Ehlinger also said $1.2 million from the reserves or fund balance was used while maintaining the goal of three months of budgeted expenses.
He said other budget highlights include the cost of living wage increase for general employees, which is budgeted at 1.25% Jan. 1. Ehlinger said the step or merit increases July 1 also need to be taken into account.
After much dissension, it was agreed to allow the Dodge County Highway Department to borrow $9 million for its highway projects.
Dodge County Highway Commissioner Brian Field said the $9 million will fund about 30 miles of highway to be reconditioned and repaved. He also said the remainder of County Highway M (County Highway JM to County Highway J) will be completed next year.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.