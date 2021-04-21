A Watertown man has a direct connection to the now-late former vice president to Jimmy Carter, Walter Mondale, through their service in the US Army in the early 1950s.
Ninety-two-year-old Wayne Kressin, who lives near the former Windwood Country Club, said Tuesday that he developed a friendship with Mondale, in part, based on the simple fact that Mondale was from Minnesota and Kressin was from Wisconsin.
They saw eye-to-eye on a lot of things, these upper Midwestern boys, except politics. Mondale was a Democrat, Kressin was a Republican.
Mondale’s family announced that he died at home in downtown Minneapolis, Minnesota in recent days, at the age of 93.
Kressin, a Watertown native, recalled Tuesday that he met Mondale while still stateside in Army radio school in Louisville, Kentucky. Kressin was a private at that time.
Kressin is suffering with memory loss these days, but in an interview with the Daily Times in October of 2019 for a special section on area veterans, he said he had many political debates with Mondale. At that time, he said he might have even been partly responsible for Mondale’s future prowess in political debates, due to the fact he engaged the Minnesotan so often in verbal exchanges.
“They had a lot of ‘talks,’” his wife Joan said, alluding to the pair’s differences. “We had a lot of arguments,” Kressin clarified.
On Tuesday, Kressin again recalled the tone of some of his discussions with Mondale.
“I had some pretty serious discussions with him,” Kressin said. “They were about politics mostly, but we were friends.”
“They were in a barracks together for 16 weeks,” Joan said. “Wayne was a Republican and Mondale a Democrat. They were very passionate as they were representing both sides. But they got along. Mondale was from Minnesota and Wayne was from Wisconsin. It made sense that they would get along.”
