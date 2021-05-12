MADISON — State Sen. John Jagler, R-Watertown, has announced two budget listening sessions are schedule Friday for constituents in the 13th Senate District. Jagler encourages constituents to attend these events and share their views on issues under consideration in the coming state budget.
The listening session schedule is Friday, 10 to 11 a.m. at the Beaver Dam Chamber of Commerce, 127 S. Spring St, Beaver Dam, which is a combined session with Joint Finance Committee Co-Chair Representative Mark Born, R-Beaver Dam, and Friday, 1 to 2 p.m. at the Oconomowoc Community Center, 220 W. Wisconsin Ave., Oconomowoc.
