Marshfield Medical Center-Beaver Dam administers first COVID-19 vaccines

Marshfield Medical Center-Beaver Dam received its first shipment of Pfizer BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine Dec. 23 and began giving vaccinations to frontline health care workers Dec. 24.
“The COVID-19 vaccine represents hope and encouragement that there’s a light at the end of the tunnel regarding the pandemic,” said Angelia Foster, chief administrative officer of Marshfield Medical Center-Beaver Dam.
“We are thrilled and relieved to begin immunizing the frontline staff that have been taking care of our friends, family and neighbors tirelessly throughout this difficult time in our country,” she said.
Due to the holiday timing, Marshfield Medical Center-Beaver Dam is expected to immunize a limited number of staff Dec. 24, with more widespread numbers receiving vaccinations beginning this week.
Health care providers and staff who are at an elevated risk for COVID-19 exposure have been identified as top priority while those at a medium risk for COVID-19 exposure will receive the vaccine next as available.
“While this vaccine is the first step toward getting us closer to a new normal, we encourage everyone to continue wearing masks, observing social distancing, practicing good hand hygiene, and avoid large and indoor gatherings,” Foster said.
