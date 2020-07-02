JEFFERSON — The Jefferson Public Library will host virtual summer reading program performances from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. July 14 and 28. It will be on Zoom or Facebook as part of the summer reading program.
“Imagine Your Story” is the theme of this summer’s virtual reading program. Participants will be logging their reading and completing activities on Beanstack, an online reading platform. There will be two age groups, ages 0-5 and ages 6-17, who can earn badges to win coupons and prizes.
To register, go to jeffersonwilibrary.beanstack.org/reader365; joining the Summer Reading Program based on age; start logging reading and/or completing activities.
The adult summer reading program is also using Beanstack to log reading and complete activities. To sign up go to jeffersonwilibrary.beanstack.org/reader365. Five gift certificates to be awarded at the end of the program on Aug. 8. Registration for the online program ends July 17.
On July 14, the library will host Kidsplay, an improve comedy group. On July 28, the library will host Steve Girman, a magician, juggler, and storyteller.
