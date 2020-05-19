Watertown man arrested on sixth OWI

JUNEAU — A Watertown man was arrested for his sixth offense-operating while intoxicated early Wednesday morning after witnesses found him passed out behind the wheel while stopped at an intersection in the Village of Hustisford.
Jordan T. Niemuth, 26, left the scene on West Griffith and South Hustis streets before Dodge County Sheriff’s deputies arrived, but he was arrested a short distance away.
In addition to the felony operating-while-intoxicated charge, Niemuth was also taken into custody on a misdemeanor resisting arrest charge and taken to the Dodge County Jail.
Niemuth made his initial appearance Wednesday in Dodge County Circuit Court where cash bond was set at $20,000.
He was ordered not not to use or possess any controlled substances without a valid prescription or drug paraphernalia, nor be in the presence of anyone who does. Niemuth must not consume alcohol or other intoxicants. He must maintain absolute sobriety and is not allowed to go on the premises of any establishment whose primary business activity involves the sale or distribution of alcoholic beverages, including bars, taverns, liquor stores and beer tents.
He also is not allowed to operate a motor vehicle without permission from the court.
Niemuth has a review hearing scheduled for Wednesday, and a preliminary hearing slated for Thursday in Dodge County Circuit Court.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.