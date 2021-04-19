MADISON — State Rep. Mark Born, R-Beaver Dam, voted for an 11 bill package that directs federal funds from the American Rescue Plan Act to priorities important to the residents of Wisconsin. The bills passed by the State Assembly direct some of the $3.2 billion in federal funding toward helping small businesses, providing aid to households, supporting long-term care facilities, and investing in broadband.
“As I have said many times before, we are directing this funding toward priorities important to the citizens of Wisconsin,” said Born. “The governor continues his go-it-alone approach, but that won’t stop Legislative Republicans from advocating for our constituents and advancing ideas that we know will benefit the vast majority of individuals in Wisconsin.”
Earlier this month, Legislative Republicans introduced the package of bills which were created to provide some much needed relief to the citizens of Wisconsin and businesses that have been heavily impacted by the pandemic. The bills include:
• Aid to households: $1 billion to provide a 10%t payment to all Wisconsin property taxpayers.
• Small business assistance: $200 million for grants to Wisconsin small businesses.
• Tourism assistance: $50 million in grants for the tourism industry and $25 million for advertising grants for amusement parks.
• Rural economic development and farmer assistance: $50 million for rural economic development grants and $50 million for farmer support funds.
• Long-term care assistance: $150 million for grants for nursing homes and assisted living facilities and their workforce.
• Strengthen unemployment insurance trust fund: Requires the use of recovery funds to keep UI taxes at lowest tax schedule.
• Local road funding: $308 million to give $2 million per county and $2,000 per road mile to cities, villages and towns for road improvements.
• Broadband expansion: $500 million in grants for broadband expansion.
• EMS and mental health: $68.2 million for emergency medical services technology upgrades and a psychiatric hospital in Eau Claire.
• Debt repayment: $250 million to pay down state debt and $250 million to pay off transportation revenue bonds.
• Clean water investments: $61 million for water infrastructure projects.
“If Governor Evers really wants to lead, he’ll work with the legislature to prioritize this federal funding,” said Born. “$3.2 billion is far too much money for any one person to spend on their own. The governor should work with us to make sure this money gets into the hands of Wisconsin individuals, families, and businesses in the best way possible.”
