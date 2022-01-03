REESEVILLE – When the clock struck 12:01 a.m. Saturday, three fire departments — with a combined history of 420 years — officially merged as one.
The Clyman Fire Department has been in operation since 1909. While Reeseville Fire Department began in 1892, Lowell Fire Department traces its roots back to 1845.
Over the last five years, Clyman, Lowell and Reeseville fire departments have already been responding, effectively as one department to calls because of the lack of members during the daytime hours.
Clyman, Lowell and Reeseville fire departments or as they are now known as — CLR — were struggling to recruit and retain volunteers so they began studying the possibility of a merger.
CLR Fire Chief Eric Howlett said a fire department, who can’t maintain a roster of 30 volunteers, could find itself shut down by the State of Wisconsin.
Howlett said the merger helps to keep the integrity of the departments intact so a community doesn’t see its firehouse close, leaving residents to pay for fire and EMS coverage through another department.
He said nothing will change for residents. As of now, the fire departments’ apparatus will remain the same color and will continue to have their communities’ names on them.
He also said there would also be no changes to the officers’ positions. Howlett said changes will be made gradually through attrition and retirement, but, ultimately, the decision is up to the commission that oversees the personnel of the Clyman, Lowell and Reeseville fire departments.
Juneau Police Chief Dave Beal, who comes from a firefighting family, serves as the president of the CLR Fire Commission. His father, Don, served on the Reeseville Fire Department for nearly 58 years with 18 years as chief. Beal’s brother, Dale, also served on the Reeseville Fire Department for 32 years with four of those years also as chief.
Beal also served on the Reeseville Fire Department for five years. He currently serves on the Juneau Fire Department where he’s recorded 32 years on their roster.
Beal’s role as president of the CLR Fire Commission is overseeing personnel matters. He said there are five commission members including him and all of them have firefighting and EMS experience. He said the commission’s members come from outside CLR’s jurisdiction, which include Burnett, Columbus, Fox Lake, Juneau and Waterloo.
“It’s a very well-rounded commission. We wanted members outside of CLR’s coverage area to help us stay unbiased, especially if we need to discipline someone,” Beal said. “It levels the playing field.”
Beal said the merger is “exciting,” but, at the same time, a little “sad.”
“The departments are losing a bit of their identities to form this new group, but they are surviving and rolling with the changes,” he said. “There’s no joy in knowing a fire department couldn’t make it because of a lack of members and had to close its doors. This merger allows the Clyman, Lowell and Reeseville fire departments to continue providing services to their communities well into the future.”
Howlett and CLR Deputy Chiefs John Neu and Chris Abell said this is the first merger of its kind in the area.
“We put our heads together and said, ‘We’re not going to fail.’ We wanted to be in control of our situation and remain in the driver’s seat,” Howlett said. “This has been seven years in the making. We’re trying to make this a model to show — if everyone works together — we can get this done.”
Neu, who formally wore the title as Lowell fire chief, and Abell, who was the Reeseville fire chief, said all three departments will now roll as one to a call.
“The coverage area remains the same,” Neu said. “Residents are not losing anything with the merger.”
Howlett also said each department won’t need two half-million dollar engines in every station.
“As equipment gets old and needs to be replaced, we will put one engine per station, one first responder rig per station, one grass truck per station and one water tender,” Howlett said.
He said the benefit to taxpayers is new equipment will need to be purchased over time, but less of it will be needed at each station.
The communities CLR will cover include the town and village of Clyman, town and village of Lowell, the village of Reeseville, and the towns of Elba and Portland.
Abell said the cost to the residents in Clyman, Lowell and Reeseville for fire and EMS protection will remain the same in 2022 as they were in 2021. He said it’s a five-year budget, which will be adjusted in increments similar to that of a resident’s equalized value, but change will not occur until 2027.
Lowell Town Chairman John Schmitt, who also serves as the president of the CLR Town Group Association along with eight other members, oversees the budget.
“The budgets are froze for five years for all the communities involved,” he said. “Unless something catastrophic happens, nothing will change. We’re in good shape now.”
Howlett said the budget will be discussed as it normally is every year.
“If there are any changes to annual cost associated with the merger those changes will have to be approved by the CLR governing committee,” he said. “The meaning of the budget being froze is it allows the municipalities involved to continue paying as they do now for fire protection. In 2027, the budget will be adjusted in increments over the next five years going forward to get all municipalities paying their fair share of the equalized value of the entire area the CLR Fire and Rescue serves.”
Schmitt said the merger is a proactive move by the three communities.
“I think there is some concern at the state level that some municipalities may lose control over its fire and EMS services, but we decided it was time for the merger and went ahead with it,” Schmitt said. “It wasn’t something that happened overnight. It took years to get here. This is the right way for all of us to go.”
Ben Zechzer, who currently serves as the CLR assistant chief, said the merger was a good move.
Zechzer recently purchased a house in the Town of Clyman. If the merger had not happened, he would’ve needed to resign from his position as assistant chief with the Reeseville Fire Department because he would not have been living in their fire district anymore.
“The merger has been in the works for a long time with the help from a lot of people along the way,” he said. “It’s nice to see it finally come together.”
Dodge County Board Supervisor Jeff Caine, who represents CLR’s fire district, spoke positively on the merger.
“As the Dodge County Board supervisor, who represents these communities, I fully supported the merger of Clyman, Lowell and Reeseville Fire and EMS services,” Caine said. “I knew that it was difficult for all of these volunteer departments to attract and train new members and with the safety of the public in our communities in mind, this was the very best way for our citizens to have the best possible EMS and fire response times.
“I’m proud that I was able to have played a small part in the merger, but the real credit goes to the fire chiefs and members of all three departments that put aside their individual opinions, attended many organizational meetings and worked together to provide all communities served by CLR Fire and EMS with safer and better services,” Caine said.
Howlett agreed.
“This was a team effort with everyone involved. Not one person can take all of the credit. This was a monster of a task that needed to happen, and we did it together,” Howlett said.
When he was asked if he could’ve seen this coming in 2011 when he took over as Clyman fire chief would he have taken the position?
He laughed and said, “Absolutely. When presented with a challenge, I look for ways to make things happen, and we did it as a team. When I told the department that under my watch we would be getting a new engine one way or another, I was told by Ronnie Rettschlag, a 55-year member of the Clyman Fire Department, he would not see that happen during his time on the department. My reply was ’Yes, we will, Ronnie.’ When the new engine rolled into the station in 2019, Ronnie came up to me and said, ‘You made it happen’ and proceeded to make a significant donation to the department to the new engine. It is times like those including the merger everyone works together. This was a good thing for everyone involved.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.