JEFFERSON — A 26-year-old Watertown woman who was allegedly involved in a police chase in November of 2021 in her home city and is facing a veritable litany of charges in Jefferson County related to this and other incidents, may see her cases resolved with a plea agreement next month.
Defendant Brianna Lynn Tobias, of 406 1/2 S. Eighth St., Watertown, was in Jefferson County Circuit Court recently with her attorney, Grant Erickson, for a status conference in her multiple cases. She is currently free on a $3,000 cash bond.
Tobias is charged in Jefferson County across four criminal and three misdemeanor case files containing charges including attempting to flee an officer, criminal damage to property, obstructing an officer, misdemeanor bail jumping, felony bail jumping and operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of an intoxicant as a second offense.
Erickson requested that Judge William Gruber allow scheduling of a hearing in June, indicating that, now that Tobias is no longer incarcerated, he intends to meet with her to review incident video and further discuss the matters. Plea agreements could come out of the discussions.
Erickson said in recent days that he sought the scheduling of the next hearing in June with the expectation that the cases may reach resolution at that point.
A status conference, with the pleas and sentencing likely, is set for June 23 at 11 a.m.
According to the Watertown Police Department, the vehicle pursuit allegedly initiated by Tobias’ actions began Nov. 2, 2021 at 1:05 a.m., when an officer from the department attempted a traffic stop on her vehicle on Market Street downtown after she allegedly did not stop for a stop sign.
Officers pursued the vehicle throughout the city, with Tobias eventually stopping in the 400 block of South 8th Street. She was taken into custody and was ultimately transported to the Jefferson County Jail.
According to state records, Tobias’ non-traffic, criminal offenses in Jefferson County date to a case with a filing date of Feb. 1, 2018, when she was charged and later convicted of resisting an officer.
