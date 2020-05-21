JUNEAU — Dodge County Board supervisors spent more than an hour Tuesday night discussing a possible $10 increase in their compensation for attending meetings, but spent a little more than five minutes approving a budget transfer of $2.4 million from the highway department reserves to the 2020 highway department operating budget. The $2.4 million is earmarked for county highway paving and construction projects.
Board members’ pay first came under review May 4 when Dodge County Administrator Jim Mielke told executive committee members there is a freeze on all county employees’ wages until January 2022.
The wage freeze stems from the anticipated loss of revenues due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The county is expecting a decrease in both state and sales tax revenues.
Dodge County Supervisor and First Vice Chairman David Frohling said May 4 because of the wage freeze the county employees are under he didn’t feel it was right for supervisors to see an increase in their compensation.
The debate on whether to increase the county board members’ compensation became heated Tuesday night. Board members argued both in favor and against a return to a $50 per diem, a rollback of this year’s proposed $60 rate.
Supervisor Jeff Schmitt of Beaver Dam said county board members are “grossly under compensated” for their work in preparation for meetings and time spent in meetings.
“There’s no comparison between the compensation associated with the per diem for county supervisors and the wages and benefits for employees,” Schmitt said. “I don’t see the point or the need to change this (supervisors’ compensation).”
County supervisor David Guckenberger of Ashippun asked, “What is the message we’re really trying to send? Why are we even discussing this?”
Supervisor Donna Maly of Beaver Dam proposed reducing the board chairman’s annual salary from the current $12,000 to $8,750, but county board chairman Russell Kottke struck Maly’s resolution down because the discussion of his pay was not on Tuesday’s agenda.
Supervisor David Guckenberger of Ashippun proposed an amendment to eliminate all per diems for county board members, but not for citizen members who serve on committees and boards.
“If we’re going to create symbolism that’s what we should do,” he said. “If we want to send a message to our county employees, let’s send a firm message to them right now.”
Guckenberger’s resolution was handily defeated, 28-5. The five individuals who voted for it included: Guckenberger, Rob Boelk, Mayville; Jeff Berres, Watertown; Cathy Houchin, Watertown; and Maly.
Supervisor Dan Hilbert said he signed the resolution at the May 4 Executive Committee meeting to decrease the per diem compensation because it would reduce the cost associated with the those attending committees they are not a members of.
“The $10 was not a big deal for me,” Hilbert said Tuesday. “I still don’t see a lot of people attending meetings. It’s usually the same people who attend committee meetings they are not members of in the first place.”
Following Tuesday’s meeting, Guckenberger said the discussion about the county board per diem took a lot of “valuable board time” away from discussing larger issues that face Dodge County.
“As of today, we’ve not taken anything back from our employees or made any decisions on compensation for our employees,” Guckenberger said. “After all of that discussion in there, everything has stayed the same. Nothing has changed. We talked about this for more than hour, but when it came to taking $2.4 million out of the fund balance and using it for roadwork there was no debate and barely any discussion about it. And it passed in about five minutes.”
Supervisor Kira Sheahan-Malloy of Waupun asked why the per diem issue, which deals with finances, never came before the county’s Finance Committee.
No formal action on board member compensation was taken last night as Kottke sent the resolution back to the finance committee to discuss the matter at its June 8 meeting and bring it back for discussion and possible passage at the June 12 county board meeting.
