JUNEAU — Dodge County Highway Commissioner Brian Field is scheduled to go before a joint meeting of the finance and highway committees this morning to ask members if he can pursue bids to replace an airport hangar roof at the Dodge County Airport, just north of Juneau on State Highway 26.
Field said Friday the rubber membrane roof on the main hangar at the airport has been an ongoing problem, especially with recent storms that brought strong wind gusts and heavy rainfalls.
“It just continues to get worse for us,” he said. “Last night (Thursday), strong winds caused more leaks in the roof.”
Field said he wants to get the roof replaced, but he needs the committees’ approval to go through the bidding process for potential contractors.
He said the cost would be approximately $64,000.
Field said the hangar houses “millions of dollars of aircraft” in it.
“We really need to bid it out and get it replaced,” Field said Friday.
