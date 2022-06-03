Dodge County sheriff and the 37th Assembly District are among a number of impactful races that are shaping up for the Aug. 9 partisan primary that leads up to the Nov. 8 general election in Jefferson and Dodge counties.
The deadline for filing nomination papers was Wednesday at 5 p.m.
The general election will determine who will be serving as governor, lieutenant governor, attorney general, secretary of state, state treasurer, U.S. senator, sheriff and clerk of circuit court.
According to information provided by both counties and the state, incumbent Dodge County Sheriff Dale Schmidt, of Beaver Dam, will face challenge as a Republican from Waupun’s Mark Colker.
Colker began his career in law enforcement after his service in the U.S. Marine Corps; and following 24 years in law enforcement, he decided to run for the sheriff’s position.
Colker and his wife, Andi, have lived in Dodge County for 21 years. The couple has five children.
Schmidt resides in the Town of Beaver Dam with his wife, Cassandra, who is a financial representative for Modern Woodmen of America. They have two children, Caitlyn, 8, and Collin, 6. They are members of St John’s Lutheran Church in Juneau.
Schmidt was born in Beaver Dam and raised in Waupun. He has more than 21 years of law enforcement experience, including 18 years with the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office.
Republican Kelly Enright is running uncontested for her position as clerk of circuit court after Lynn Hron announced earlier this year that she would not run again.
In Jefferson County, Sheriff Paul Milbrath and Clerk of Circuit Court Cindy Hamre Incha are both running uncontested.
Republican State Senator in District 13, John Jagler of Watertown, is running uncontested.
Republican State Rep. William Penterman of the 37th Assembly District and a resident of Columbus is also running uncontested.
A story that ran Thursday in the Watertown Daily Times contained outdated information from the 2021 37th Assembly District election that had been left over on a state elections website. It incorrectly listed a slate of candidates that was on the ballot last year; Penterman is running unopposed.
The state’s 33rd Assembly District primary will feature a race between Republicans Dale Oppermann and Scott Johnson, both of Jefferson. One of them will advance to face Democrat Don Vruwink, of Milton, in November. The winner will succeed Cody Horlacher, who has filed notification of non-candidacy.
Incumbent Barb Dittrich, of Oconomowoc, is running uncontested in the 38th Assembly District, as is Mark Born of Beaver Dam in the 39th.
