Juneau man found guilty for not returning rental car

JUNEAU — A 50-year-old Juneau man was found guilty Monday in Dodge County Circuit Court for not returning a rental car.
Gregg Mitchell entered a no-contest plea to a felony count of theft of movable property. At his sentencing, he could be fined up to $10,000 and imprisoned for six years.
According to the criminal complaint, a Dodge County Sheriff’s deputy was called in July of 2019 by the Enterprise business on Beaverland Parkway in the Town of Beaver Dam after a customer failed to return a vehicle. Mitchell rented a Ford Fiesta June 20, 2019. The car was scheduled to be dropped off the next day.
When the deputy called Mitchell at his apartment, he said he returned the vehicle several weeks before at the Madison airport at the Enterprise airport terminal, the complaint said.
Mitchell then refused to answer any further questions and requested a lawyer.
In July of 2019, the deputy received a report from the Juneau Police Department on the stolen car. The vehicle was located directly behind Mitchell’s apartment building, according to the criminal complaint.
When the Juneau officer spoke with Mitchell’s wife, she told the officer she went through her husband’s backpack and that her husband had told her he had returned the vehicle while he was in Colorado, the complaint said.
A pre-sentencing investigation was ordered; and Mitchell is expected back in Dodge County Circuit Court May 3 for a telephone scheduling conference.
