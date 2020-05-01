The Social SecurityAdministrtion strives to keep people informed with accurate and helpful information.
In addition to the website at www.ssa.gov, the SS also engages regularly on social media. SSA invites people to read posts and share items of interest with family and friends.
1. People can subscribe to a blog, Social Security Matters. The SSA posts up-to-date columns about programs, policy, current topics, and new online services. Read more and subscribe at blog.socialsecurity.gov.
2. People can follow the SSA on Facebook and repost articles at www.facebook.com/socialsecurity.
3. The SSA has a number of informative videos on YouTube. The diverse collection of videos covers online services, applying for retirement and disability benefits, Social Security scams, and much more. SSA offers some videos in Spanish as well. To view and share videos, go to www.youtube.com/SocialSecurity.
4. People can join SSA’s many Twitter followers at www.twitter.com/socialsecurity. There, SSA announces new Social Security features and other service or program changes.
5. The newest social media outlet is an Instagram account, where stories and resources are shared. Check out Instagram page at www.instagram.com/SocialSecurity.
To connect on social media to learn helpful information, or to follow along and share pages with a friend, neighbor or loved one, take a look at all the social media channels at www.socialsecurity.gov/socialmedia.
