IXONIA — Ixonia residents have appealed a decision by the Jefferson County Planning and Zoning Committee permitting We Energies to build a liquified natural gas processing and storage facility near their homes.
The appeal, filed with the county’s zoning board of adjustment, alleges members of the planning and zoning committee made a number of errors Nov. 11 when they granted We Energies a conditional use permit for the facility.
Among those errors, according to the appeal, was a misinterpretation of the definition of a “utility” in the county zoning ordinance, which allowed the proposed facility to qualify as a conditional use in an agricultural preservation zone; failure to consider more appropriately zoned areas, such as industrial districts, as a site for the plant; and incorrectly concluding that all criteria in state statutes required to allow a “utility” use in a farmland preservation district had been satisfied.
The appeal also claims the committee’s decision to permit the facility is inconsistent with Jefferson County’s Agricultural Preservation and Land Use Plan.
The proposed We Energies facility would include a 15-story, 150-foot-diameter tank to store 12 million gallons of liquified natural gas. The plant also would have equipment to process vaporized natural gas into a liquid and back again, a section of pipeline connecting to a main natural gas pipeline plus an electric substation.
The purpose of the proposed facility is to store natural gas until it is needed, at which time it would be put back into the pipeline. It would be built on a 24-acre site, now farmland, near the intersection of North and Triangle roads.
The Ixonia residents who filed the appeal allege, among other impacts, that the proposed large industrial-type facility would reduce their property values, as well as the use and enjoyment of their properties; change the rural character of the area and cause noise, odors, light pollution and increased truck traffic.
They also claim the facility would endanger their safety, due to the possibility of a leak, fire, explosion or other event at the plant.
The residents who filed the appeal, through their lawyer, are Jessica and Bill Rupnow and Sandra Schaeffer, who own homes overlooking the proposed We Energies site, and Tiffany Carey, who owns a home and farm immediately north of the land We Energies would buy for the project.
The Wisconsin Public Service Commission still must grant We Energies’ application to construct the Ixonia facility before it can be built.
A decision on that application is expected in late spring or early summer of 2021.
